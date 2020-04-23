Conor Meyler: 'Every player will appreciate their football more whenever we do get back'

Tyrone’s Conor Meyler believes inter-county players would be willing to play behind closed doors providing it is safe for them to do so.

The second inter-county player in 48 hours after Limerick hurler Will O’Donoghue to express no issue with games going ahead in front of empty stands, the Omagh St Enda’s man would obviously prefer to see some supporters permitted to attend the fixtures.

The intention of the Ulster Council remains to complete their senior football championship as was drawn last October, meaning Tyrone face Donegal in Ballybofey in a quarter-final clash.

Meyler doesn’t care when it takes place so long as it happens when it is safe to do so. “Safety is paramount and, to be totally honest, I don’t really know or care when Championship is going to be or what format it takes. I’ll be just really keen to get back playing as long as I know it’s going to be done safely.

“I think every player will appreciate their football more whenever we do get back because we will have realised how significant a factor it is in our lives. Whatever format the GAA can come up with that’s accessible, I think players would be more than happy to be back playing.

“If it is behind closed doors, yes, the atmosphere won’t be the same or if it’s small crowds it won’t be the same but to be playing football again and to be able to reflect back on this time and appreciate the year 2020 was different you’d hopefully have positive memories of it.”

Meyler knows if fans aren’t allowed to attend matches in person the demand to take them on TV would be considerable. “I think supporters are realising that they’re really missing their football. You can see that on social media, all this talk about the Championship is gathering a lot of coverage. Supporters are just keen to be watching football and if it means watching it from home it wouldn’t be their first choice but I’m sure they would be happy to compromise in some form.

“Again, it wouldn’t be the players’ number one option but I’d say most of them would be fairly content just to be playing again. It mightn’t give you that Championship buzz and if you could hold off until a time when you could have some sort of crowd that would be an option that most people would take. The sooner we’re allowed back training, everybody would just be glad of it.”

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte hasn’t been cracking the whip during the lockdown, according to Meyler. “I think Mickey is similar to a lot of us: he’s just concerned about people’s health and well-being at the minute.

“The training is secondary. His message has been 'if you can get a bit done by yourself then do so but the big thing is staying healthy and enjoying your family time'. There hasn’t been a big push to do an excessive amount. He’s more concerned with making sure everybody is safe and well and we all come out the other side of it.”

