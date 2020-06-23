News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Conor McKenna tests negative for coronavirus

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 04:10 PM

Conor McKenna
Conor McKenna

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19, three days after returning a positive test for the virus.

The Essendon AFL player has been cleared of Covid-19 following his latest test, with the possibility now emerging that his first two tests may have been false positives.

Following McKenna’s positive readings for Covid-19 at the beginning of last weekend, Essendon’s Sunday fixture against Melbourne was postponed.

"Essendon Football Club can confirm Conor McKenna has returned a negative result to his COVID-19 swab test on Tuesday, June 23,” read an Essendon statement released today.

"It has also been re-confirmed that the two swab tests taken on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 were both positive results.

"The club will work with relevant medical experts over the coming days to further understand these results."

Former AFL player and Westmeath native Ray Connellan has described the whole ordeal as a “shambles”. Taking to Twitter, Connellan was adamant that McKenna’s name should not have been released following the positive result.

More on this topic

32% of female GAA players against 2020 return over coronavirus concerns32% of female GAA players against 2020 return over coronavirus concerns

John Fogarty: As Croke Park plans, the county boards laughJohn Fogarty: As Croke Park plans, the county boards laugh

Tipperary chairman says revised GAA season is 'impractical'Tipperary chairman says revised GAA season is 'impractical'

GPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowdsGPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowds


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

De Allende to be fit for Munster's PRO14 restart; Carbery set September return dateDe Allende to be fit for Munster's PRO14 restart; Carbery set September return date

Rebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewedRebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewed

Kyrgios hits out at Djokovic’s 'boneheaded' tournament after second coronavirus caseKyrgios hits out at Djokovic’s 'boneheaded' tournament after second coronavirus case

Carlo Ancelotti charged over alleged tax irregularities in SpainCarlo Ancelotti charged over alleged tax irregularities in Spain


Lifestyle

You could call it a Continental drift. No sooner has Ireland’s staycation summer rebooted its reservation system, many travellers are already shimmying their holiday horizons to the mainland; from a city-break to Barcelona, to soaking up some distancia social on a Costa Brava beach.How realistic is a European break this summer? Tom Breathnach weighs up the options

Little things can make a big difference for elderly.ALONE helps families to connect

Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time, and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series .Tuesday's TV Highlights: Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »