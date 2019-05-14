Conor Cox thrilled with Rossies’ progress

Former Kerry footballer Conor Cox is ‘delighted’ with his move to Roscommon.

The 26-year-old Listowel Emmets club man marked his championship debut for Roscommon with five points in an impressive 3-17 to 0-12 win over Leitrim on Sunday.

And Cox is thrilled also with the style of play under Anthony Cunningham’s watch.

“I was in Portlaoise last year and I saw the Roscommon and Armagh game and it was a great game of football,” said Cox.

“With that in the back of my mind it wasn’t too much of a hard decision to make. I jumped at it and I am delighted the way it is going so far.

“Roscommon play an excellent brand of football and long may it continue too. I am a lover of football. I love watching games.

READ MORE Let’s keep all sports teams out of the Áras

“I haven’t just been to Roscommon games over the last few years, I have been to lots of different county’s games.

“I look at the game from a tactical point of view. Stuff I would imagine to do when playing against inter-county teams.

“The brand of football Roscommon play is just very exciting. The Rossies are fanatics as well. They are always on the field after the games.

"It is great to see too, all the young kids, boys and girls enjoying the day out.”

Victory sets up a Connacht semi-final with Mayo, who defeated Roscommon by a point in the opening round of the Allianz League.

“Mayo are top quality. There is no doubting that, so we are just looking forward to it.

“That will be a steep challenge but something to look forward to.”

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage