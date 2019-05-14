NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Conor Cox thrilled with Rossies’ progress

By Daragh Small
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Former Kerry footballer Conor Cox is ‘delighted’ with his move to Roscommon.

The 26-year-old Listowel Emmets club man marked his championship debut for Roscommon with five points in an impressive 3-17 to 0-12 win over Leitrim on Sunday. 

And Cox is thrilled also with the style of play under Anthony Cunningham’s watch.

“I was in Portlaoise last year and I saw the Roscommon and Armagh game and it was a great game of football,” said Cox.

“With that in the back of my mind it wasn’t too much of a hard decision to make. I jumped at it and I am delighted the way it is going so far.

“Roscommon play an excellent brand of football and long may it continue too. I am a lover of football. I love watching games.

READ MORE

Let’s keep all sports teams out of the Áras

“I haven’t just been to Roscommon games over the last few years, I have been to lots of different county’s games.

“I look at the game from a tactical point of view. Stuff I would imagine to do when playing against inter-county teams.

“The brand of football Roscommon play is just very exciting. The Rossies are fanatics as well. They are always on the field after the games. 

"It is great to see too, all the young kids, boys and girls enjoying the day out.”

Victory sets up a Connacht semi-final with Mayo, who defeated Roscommon by a point in the opening round of the Allianz League.

“Mayo are top quality. There is no doubting that, so we are just looking forward to it.

“That will be a steep challenge but something to look forward to.”

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage

More on this topic

Anthony Cunningham gets off to good start with Roscommon

Roscommon set to name new senior football manager tonight

Roscommon looking outside the county for McStay’s successor

Player power link to Kevin McStay’s Roscommon exit

KEYWORDS

Kerry GAARoscommon GAAGAA

More in this Section

Everton defender Mina could be reprimanded by FA for betting advert appearance

Christian Pulisic can’t wait for Chelsea Premier League debut

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage


Lifestyle

Lemon balm tea will add zing to life

Sustainability Month: Buy less and buy better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »