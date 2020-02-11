News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Conor Cox poised for Roscommon return

By John Fallon
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham is hopeful that All-Star nominee Conor Cox will be back as they try to build on their first league win of the season when they travel to take on Newbridge on Sunday week.

Cox has missed Roscommon’s opening three games in the Allianz League with a hand injury which flared up last month.

And having finally secured their first win of the campaign, having surrendered six-point leads in draw with Laois and losing to Fermanagh, the return of the Kerry native will be a big boost for Roscommon as they head to Newbridge.

“Conor will be assessed next weekend by the medics in Dublin,” said Cunningham, whose side put Clare to the sword in Division Two by 1-8 to 0-4 at Hyde Park on Sunday.

“He has a plaster on his hand from a hand injury. We hope that he will get the green light.

“It all depends on how training will then go for him because obviously he will have to be at that level to get on the matchday 26.”

Roscommon’s attack could be further boosted by the return of Andy Glennon in a division where the promotion and relegation battles look set to go down to the wire.

“You just look at the table, two points separating top and bottom, there is nothing between the sides so all our focus now is on the Kildare match,” added Cunningham.

