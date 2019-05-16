Conor Counihan appointed as project co-ordinator for Gaelic football in Cork

Cork’s 2010 All-Ireland SFC winning manager Conor Counihan has been appointed as project co-ordinator for Gaelic football.

Having been linked with a number of positions in Cork GAA over the last two years, the Aghada man will take up the newly-formed position for three years.

Counihan’s primary role will be the implementation of the 2024 five-year plan of which he helped create with his successor as Cork manager Brian Cuthbert, his long-time captain, Graham Canty and county chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

Having stepped down as the chief executive of the St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville almost two years ago, the 59-year-old has been active with Rebel Óg development squads and is a board member of Cairde Chorcaí.

The last manager to lead Cork to a Munster senior title in 2012, Counihan brings experience to the position having also claimed two other provincial crowns, four Allianz League titles as well as two All-Irelands claimed as a player in 1989 and ‘90.

"We are delighted that Conor applied successfully for this position, which is vital to the future of Cork football,” said Kennedy.