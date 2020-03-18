Connacht SFC quarter-final postponed; 2020 Féile and Celtic Challenge cancelled

The Connacht SFC quarter-final between Galway and New York has been postponed.

The GAA made the decision to pull the fixture, scheduled for the opening weekend of the 2020 Championship on May 3, due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Féile competitions and Celtic Challenge developmental hurling tournament will not go ahead this year as the GAA curtails activities involving academy squads. The Féile hurling/camogie weekend had been set to take place across Dublin, Kildare, and Meath in early June, with the football to be held between Donegal, Derry, and Tyrone later that month.

The Galway game was due to take place in New York but US President Donald Trump extended his coronavirus travel ban to cover Ireland from last Monday.

The winner of the game is scheduled to face Sligo in a Connacht semi-final on May 17, however, the GAA anticipates a redrawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 once games are permitted to resume.

Roscommon are still slated to travel to face London on May 2 but the escalating crisis may yet put that, and many more fixtures, in doubt.

"The GAA can today confirm that a number of coaching and games initiatives will not proceed in light of the prevailing circumstances," said director general Tom Ryan in an update.

"These include the 2020 Féile competitions, the Celtic Challenge and activity involving Academy Squads.

"It has also been confirmed that the Connacht Senior Football Championship meeting between New York and Galway, scheduled to take place in Gaelic Park, New York on May 3rd, has been postponed

"The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme.

"We will add to this list as further cancellations arise.

"The Association would like to reassure our members that when games activity re-commences we will provide an adequate games schedule for our players at all ages and grades.

"In the meantime, we are working on a unified approach for all of our units on the issue of Games Development and Administration personnel and will be liaising with our Provincial Councils and County Committees in the coming days.

"Thank you for your combined efforts to date.

"These efforts have the potential to make a massive difference and it is in this vein that we ask you to continue to mobilise the GAA network and our wider membership in the interests of public health and the greater good.

"Please continue to exercise caution relating to social distancing and coughing and sneezing etiquette and continue to refer to HSE.ie for more detailed advice."