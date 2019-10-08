Connacht football draw keeps Mayo and Galway apart

Mayo and Galway have been drawn apart for the 2020 Connacht senior football championship.

Mayo will face Leitrim in the quarter finals, with the winner of that game to meet London or champions Roscommon.

Galway are away to New York in the opening game, with the victor to play Sligo in the last four.

Connacht football championship predetermined quarter-final

New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Connacht football championship quarter-final draw

Mayo v Leitrim

Connacht football championship semi-final draw

New York/Galway v Sligo

Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon