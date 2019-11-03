News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Connacht Club SFC: 14-man Pádraig Pearses too strong for Tourlestrane

County player Conor Daly was black carded in the first half
By Liam Maloney
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 11:31 PM

Tourlestrane (Sligo) 0-6 - 3-7 Pádraig Pearses(Roscommon)

Despite a 43rd-minute red card for Lorcan Daly and a black card after 20 minutes for county player Conor Daly, Roscommon champions Pádraig Pearses were too strong for Sligo kingpins Tourlestrane at Markievicz Park.

Niall Carty’s goal after 10 minutes put Pádraig Pearses ahead for the first time in this Connacht Club SFC quarter-final and they never relinquished their advantage, leading 1-2 to 0-3 at half-time.

Tourlestrane, for whom Cathal Henry landed two excellent points from play, were unlucky when team captain James Leonard’s goalbound rocket came off the crossbar in the seventh minute.

Hubert Darcy’s 38th minute goal from a converted penalty put Pearses in the driving seat and Paul Carey, the game’s top scorer, wrapped up their win with a fine goal in stoppage time.

Scorers for Pádraig Pearses: Paul Carey (1-6, 4f), Hubert Darcy (1-1, 1-0 pen, 1f), Niall Carty (1-0).

Tourlestrane: Cathal Henry (0-3, 1f), James Leonard (0-1), Liam Gaughan (0-1), Adrian McIntyre (0-1).

TOURLESTRANE: A Broe, C Surlis, JF Carr, B Walsh, O Kennedy, A McIntyre, N Gaughan, S Henry, C Henry, K Gavigan, J Kelly, J Leonard, G Gaughan, L Gaughan, A Dunne.

Subs: C Marren for A Dunne, 35; P Harte for O Kennedy, 42; B Egan for L Gaughan, 42 (black card); R Kennedy for J Leonard, 58; E Walsh for J Kelly, 60+3; S Dunne for K Gavigan, 60+3.

PÁDRAIG PERRSES: P Whelan, S Carty, A Butler, M Richardson, G Downey, D Murray, R Daly, N Carty, C Daly, P Carey, L Daly, N Daly, E Kelly, H Darcy, C Payne.

Subs: T Butler for C Daly, 21 (black card); A Duffy for E Kelly, 45; A Feehily for G Downey, 60+1; J Kelly for P Carey, 60+3; S Mulvey for S Carty, 60+4.

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

TOPIC: Roscommon GAA

