News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Confederate flag is banned from grounds, confirms Cork chair Tracey Kennedy

Cian Locke
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 02:00 PM

The predominantly red flag has been commonly seen on Cork terraces since the 1970s, though its use has mainly been eradicated.
The predominantly red flag has been commonly seen on Cork terraces since the 1970s, though its use has mainly been eradicated.

Confederate flags will be confiscated by stewards at GAA matches in Cork, the county board’s chairperson Tracey Kennedy has confirmed.

The predominantly red flag has been commonly seen on Cork terraces since the 1970s, though its use has mainly been eradicated.

It was condemned by then Cork chairman Ger Lane when flown by a Cork supporter at Croke Park in 2017.

At that time Lane asked “whoever is involved in flying the Confederate flag at Cork matches to refrain from bringing it into any ground in future.”

The flag has associations with slavery and racism in southern US states and is frequently used as a symbol by white supremacy organisations.

Kennedy today told The Irish Times that stewards will confiscate the flag if it is brought into any grounds in Cork.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Confederate flag is banned," she said.

"Ger’s statement in 2017 was very clear when he asked our supporters not to bring the flag to our grounds, not to use the flag, so as far as I’m concerned, it's banned.

"I’m happy to make that position explicit and say it’s banned from our grounds. It has no place in our grounds or in supporting Cork teams.

"We’re a community association and every part of the community is welcome in the GAA."

NASCAR this week banned the flag from its racetracks and facilities.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement.

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Packed schedule may mean some Cork divisions unable to field teamsPacked schedule may mean some Cork divisions unable to field teams

More European races could be added to F1 calendar – Ross BrawnMore European races could be added to F1 calendar – Ross Brawn

Michael Murphy backs knock-out to ensure All-Ireland SFC finished by ChristmasMichael Murphy backs knock-out to ensure All-Ireland SFC finished by Christmas

Curragh hosts first classic of racing season in IrelandCurragh hosts first classic of racing season in Ireland


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Issues around race are never far away in discussions of American society, but the timing of the release of Spike Lee's latest film seems particularly pertinentWeekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming services

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »