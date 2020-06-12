Confederate flag is banned from grounds, confirms Cork chair Tracey Kennedy

The predominantly red flag has been commonly seen on Cork terraces since the 1970s, though its use has mainly been eradicated.

Confederate flags will be confiscated by stewards at GAA matches in Cork, the county board’s chairperson Tracey Kennedy has confirmed.

It was condemned by then Cork chairman Ger Lane when flown by a Cork supporter at Croke Park in 2017.

At that time Lane asked “whoever is involved in flying the Confederate flag at Cork matches to refrain from bringing it into any ground in future.”

The flag has associations with slavery and racism in southern US states and is frequently used as a symbol by white supremacy organisations.

Kennedy today told The Irish Times that stewards will confiscate the flag if it is brought into any grounds in Cork.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Confederate flag is banned," she said.

"Ger’s statement in 2017 was very clear when he asked our supporters not to bring the flag to our grounds, not to use the flag, so as far as I’m concerned, it's banned.

"I’m happy to make that position explicit and say it’s banned from our grounds. It has no place in our grounds or in supporting Cork teams.

"We’re a community association and every part of the community is welcome in the GAA."

NASCAR this week banned the flag from its racetracks and facilities.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement.

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."