Concerns expressed over 'trespassing' at Cork GAA grounds

On foot of "trespassing" complaints from UCC and Cork city club Redmonds, Cork County Board has written to clubs to remind them that collective training is not permitted until the end of the month.

The county board executive has also received “several complaints” from members of the public with regard to GAA players training in public spaces.

In a letter to club secretaries, the board said a lack of “direct evidence” means no action will be taken against those whose alleged “reckless” behaviour drew complaints from UCC's Department of Sport, Redmonds, and the general public.

The letter includes correspondence issued to the board which states that "going forward, all unauthorised users [of UCC pitches] will be treated as trespassers and reported to the authorities".

The UCC pitches at the Mardyke and the Farm in Curraheen appear to be popular meeting points for players wishing to engage in collective training while GAA grounds remain shut as Cork LGFA last weekend reminded clubs, coaches, and players that both venues are off-limits.

UCC Sport, responding to the Cork LGFA circular issued via social media, requested all other sporting organisations to similarly encourage their members to desist from gathering at either UCC owned ground.

“We hope all other sporting organisations and clubs will take note and refrain from training at the UCC sports grounds. They remain closed to all for the moment for everyone’s safety,” UCC Sport tweeted.

Members of Redmonds GAA club have also been in touch with county board officers to highlight unauthorised activity at their pitch in Lehenaghmore, which they say amounts to "trespassing".

GAA grounds, as per the association’s return to play roadmap, will reopen on June 29, from which point training in pods of 10 will be permitted. Availing of other locations for training purposes prior to the reopening of GAA pitches is actively discouraged given the ongoing suspension of the GAA player injury scheme.

The board has urged units to stop putting players at risk by flouting the return to play protocols handed down by Croke Park.

“Following complaints from the general public, UCC Department of Sport and Redmonds GAA Club, all teams (at both club and county level) are reminded of the current return to play protocols,” the Cork County Board letter began.

No permission of any kind has been granted by CLG or Coiste Chontae Chorcaí to resume organised training as pitches remain closed and the player injury scheme is suspended (at club level until June 29th and at county level until September 14th).

“Several complaints by members of the public in regard to various types of organised GAA training in public spaces have now been received and are duly noted.

“As no direct evidence of unauthorised activity has been presented to the board, we are not in a position to take action at present.”

The letter continued: “We have received correspondence asking us to clarify that ‘the UCC Sports Grounds at both the Mardyke & the Farm, Curraheen, remain closed and no unauthorised training is permitted. Since the recent easing of restrictions there has been an increase in unauthorised activity in the Farm in particular despite the venue being closed.

“Last week it led to excessive cars parking outside the grounds and in the Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium, which has led to access issues for staff trying to get in and out of the Curraheen Park. Going forward all unauthorised users will be treated as trespassers and reported to the authorities’.

“Redmonds GAA Club have also formally asked that clubs desist from using their grounds at Páirc Uí Laoghaire, Lehenaghmore. As the grounds are currently closed, such trespassing is putting undue stress on club officers.

“Finally, we again plead with units not to behave in such a reckless manner as they continue to put their own players at risk.

“In the meantime, we thank all units that have strictly observed all GAA protocols and we look forward with hope to an official return to play in the near future.”