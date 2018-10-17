Comfortable win for St Colman's as they open campaign with impressive display

By John Horgan

St Colman’s Fermoy 3-18 - 1-11 Nenagh CBS

St Colman's are up and running in the Dr Harty Cup after easily taking care of the challenge of Nenagh CBS at Cashel today.

They were, by far, the more polished unit and led from the outset with David Lardiner contributing a haul of 11 points over the hour.

St Colman's Greg Gardiner breaks past Nenagh’s Conor Hennessy during the Harty Cup match in Cashel photo John D Kelly

The Roche brothers, Brian and Eoin made their presence felt too with a few good scores while Conleith Ryan, Eoin Carey, James Kearney and Padraig O’Leary did likewise.

Nenagh CBS were very dependent on Kevin McCarthy and Bryan McLoughney for their scores and, in fact, they contributed their full tally of 1-11 between them.

St Colman’s led by 1-4 to 0-0 after 11 minutes, Kearney with the goal.

Lardiner and Carey posted a few points before Kevin McCarthy pointed twice for Nenagh CBS.

By half-time, the Fermoy school had embellished their advantage and went in leading by 1-10 to 0-6.

The writing was very much on the wall at that juncture and things went along similar lines when the sides resumed.

Brian Roche got in for St Colman’s second goal after 40 minutes and it was all uphill for a Nenagh CBS side that continued to make the effort without any great success.

Lardiner was unerring from the placed ball for Fermoy throughout while at the other end McCarthy and McLoughney didn’t miss too much either.

However, the Tipp school required more players to be contributing, especially in attack and when Padraig O’Leary got through for St Colman’s third goal, the deal was signed, sealed and delivered.

McLoughney did belt home a consolation goal for Nenagh CBS in the game’s dying embers but two more points from Conleith Ryan and Lardiner put the seal on a fine opening day victory for the one time Harty Cup specialists.

Early days yet but enough evidence to suggest that this is a side that could make its presence felt later on in the competition.

St Colman’s scorers: D Lardiner 0-11 (0-8f), B Roche 1-1, J Kearney 1-0, P O’Leary 1-0, C Ryan 0-2, E Carey 0-2, D Morrisson, E Roche 0-1 each.

Nenagh scorers: K McCarthy 0-7 (0-5f), B McLoughney 1-4f.

ST COLMAN’S : B Hogan (Bride Rovers), L Ahern (Fermoy), J Scannell (Fermoy), C O’Brien (St Catherine’s), G Lardiner (Fermoy), E Roche (Bride Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), E Carey (Kilworth), J Molloy (Fermoy), C Ryan (Bride Rovers), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), D Lardiner (Fermoy), J Kearney (Castlelyons), B Roche (Bride Rovers), D Morrisson (Castlelyons).

Subs: P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Molloy, L Doocey (Castlelyons) for O’Flynn, C Barry (Bride Rovers) for Morrisson, P Roche (Castlelyons) for D O’Leary).

NENAGH CBS: R Brislane (Toomevara), F Starr (Nenagh), R O’Donovan (Nenagh), D Spillane (Toomevara), S Phelan (Nenagh), D McKelvey ( Silvermines), D Nolan (Silvermines), B Keating (Portroe), C Hennessy (Nenagh), C Bourke (Ballina), S Spillane (Silvermines), C Moran (Knockshegawna), K McCarthy Toomevara), B McLoughney (Kildangan), C O’Kelly (Kilruane).

Subs: B Cooney (Burgess) for S Spillane, J McGrath for Bourke, L Heffernan for Moran.

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).