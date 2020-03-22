Comer ‘not a huge fan’ of new rules

He has only played a handful of games this year after missing nearly all of last season through injury, but Galway forward Damien Comer is not in favour of the new rules in football.

Comer, like every other player in the country, is training away on his own waiting for normality to be restored and the games kick off again.

But he is well used to the frustration, having had to sit out most of last year with a troublesome ankle injury picked up in a charity soccer match in Christmas 2018.

The 26-year-old got back to play a few minutes off the bench against Mayo in the qualifiers, but Galway were a beaten docket by then, and after some club action he finally made his return to the county jersey in the past few months.

The new rules only added to the difficulty of returning, but Comer doesn’t see them being much addition.

"I wouldn’t be a huge, huge fan of them. The mark is grand, but it kind of slows up the play a small bit,” he said.

“I don’t think any team is using it that effectively yet. We might see it become more prominent in the championship. I think lads are just getting on with it and playing.

“One thing I think it’s added is that teams are coming away from the defensive aspect and they are kicking more ball in.

"Has it to do with the mark? I’m not sure. It’s not working that well or teams aren’t trying engaging in it an awful lot.

It’s fine, I don’t think there’s too much wrong with Gaelic football at all. I don’t think the rules need to be changed that much. I think it would be fine if it was just left alone.

A science teacher at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, he is dealing with the school being closed as students try to work from home and people grapple with more serious issues.

Galway’s opening game in the Connacht Championship away to New York on May 3 has already fallen by the wayside and nobody knows when games will return.

The enforced hiatus has halted Galway’s superb start to Pádraic Joyce’s reign, with wins over Monaghan, Donegal, Tyrone, and Meath taking them top of the table before the suspension of the league was called just before they were due to play arch-rivals Mayo last week.

But players, like everyone else, have to plan for when normality resumes, and Comer believes that Gaelic football is in a good position without making more changes to the rules.

“The game will adapt and it happens in every sport, different things happen along the way,” he said.

“They go through these phases where different things will happen and different tactics will come in and some of them will be good for the game and some of them won’t be good for the game, and they’ll phase out over time.

“I don’t think we need to be trying to implement rules to stop them tactics or anything like that.”