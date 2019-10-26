News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Colm O’Keeffe the hero for Blackrock as they see off Kildimo-Pallaskenry

By Joel Slattery
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 08:12 PM

Blackrock 1-18 - 0-16 Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Super sub Colm O’Keeffe was the hero for Blackrock as his second half goal ensured his side will play senior hurling for the first time since 1998 after this Premier IHC final replay win.

The teenager held his nerve to finish from close range, his 47th goal giving the south Limerick side a lead they would not relinquish.

After the sides couldn’t be separated 20 days earlier, Kildimo-Pallaskenry got off to the better start and led 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval after a half where the free takers did most of the scoring.

The sides shared the first four points of the half before Kildimo-Pallaskenry took full ascendency. Scores from Liam Griffin and Kyle Hayes had them three ahead approaching the final quarter before the tide turned in favour of the winners.

A point from former Sarsfields man Gavin O’Loughlin mid-way through the half reduced the deficit to the minimum before the O’Keefe got the crucial goal.

They now play Cork champions Fr O’Neill’s at their home ground in Kilfinane on Sunday (NOV 3).

Scorers for Blackrock: P Leahy 0-8 (7f); C O’Keeffe 1-0; K Palmer 0-3, R O’Shaughnessy, D Moloney 0-2 each, D Dawson, A Cooke, G O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildimo-Pallaskenry: S Barry 0-8 (1 ’65, 6 f); K Hayes 0-3; A Butler 0-2 (1f); D O’Connell, L Griffin, J Chawke (f) 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: D Heffernan; I O’Brien, R McCarthy, S Hennessy; M Farrell, B Moloney, L Walsh; D Moloney, P Leahy; R O’Shaughnessy, K Palmer, D Dawson; A Cooke, G O’Loughlin, D Flaherty.

Subs: C O’Keeffe for D O’Flaherty (ht); N Hosford for A Cooke (59)

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY: J Chawke; L O’Keeffe, T McCarthy, K O’Connell; C Hayes, B O’Connell, L O’Leary; C Staff, P Nash; S Barry, K Hayes, C Downes; L Griffin, D O’Connell, A Butler.

Subs: A Garvey for C Staff (47); D Corrigan for L Griffin (50); J O’Keeffe for C Downes (58).

REFEREE: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Feohanagh).

