Colm Collins to take time to consider Clare future

Colm Collins, the third longest serving inter-county senior football manager, has confirmed he'll take time out to consider his future after Clare's Championship exit.

The Kilmilhil man's Championship record with his native county after six seasons now reads; Played 27, Won 14, Lost 12, Drawn 1.

It remains an excellent record despite the disappointment of failing to advance to the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Asked if he is interested in staying on for 2020 to build on that record, Collins shrugged.

He said: "What we're going to do now is keep our powder dry. I don't think that making decisions on the back of a Championship defeat is the right thing to do. I'll just see, we'll give it a bit of time."

Collins admitted that it was probably his team's best display of 2019 despite coming up a point short in the end.

Asked if that was as good as they've played all year, he said: "Yeah, probably. We played really well out there. We've had a couple of good displays but I suppose over 70 minutes it probably was alright.

"You'd be devastated with the result, in the sense that we really felt that getting to the Super 8s was so important to us, but it just wasn't to be.

"The only kind of mitigating thing about it was that the lads gave everything and put in a great shift. The one thing you kind of dread with a team is that they don't perform and to be fair they did perform. They did us proud but just came up that bit short."

Collins said it was impossible to pick a specific reason why his team were beaten by a point.

"It's so easy to point to different things but anything that I can tell you, Meath could point to the same things at the other end," he said. "They made the same kind of mistakes that we made. In a one-point game, you shouldn't rush to criticise. I think our lads gave it everything and fair play to Meath, congratulations to them."