Colm Bonnar and Turlough O'Brien will stick with Carlow posts

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 04:50 AM
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Turlough O’Brien and Colm Bonnar will continue as Carlow football and hurling managers for 2019.

Turlough O’Brien

O’Brien, who steered the county to promotion from Division 4 of the league before beating Kildare in the championship this summer, is heading into his fifth season at the helm.

It remains to be seen if Down native Steven Poacher will continue to be part of O’Brien’s setup. Poacher had been linked with the Down job before Galway coach Paddy Tally was given the role.

Colm Bonnar, who this year oversaw Carlow’s return to hurling’s top table, has had his name associated with the vacant managerial post in his native Tipperary. In his second year as Carlow manager, Bonnar guided the county to Division 2A and Joe McDonagh Cup success. Carlow will replace Offaly in next year’s Leinster SHC.

Elsewhere, 1998 All-Star corner-back Brian Lacey will not be part of Liam Kearns’ Tipperary football backroom team in 2019. Lacey follows Dave Moriarty who called time on his three-yell spell as Tipperary’s S&C coach at the end of July.

“After three fantastic years with the Tipperary senior footballers, I have to step down from my role as selector/performance analyst/coach in 2019. Amazing memories,” Lacey tweeted yesterday.


