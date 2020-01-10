Collins: Winning first day out almost a must for Cork

“I have been the Jonah, I’d say!”

Mark Collins offers with a wry smile. He is talking about his modest Cork senior inter-county record, which began a few months after the county’s 2010 All-Ireland SFC success.

Two Division 1 titles and a Munster Championship came his way in his first two seasons but since then it’s been an arid time for the Castlehaven man, who turns 30 next month.

The thoughts of hitting that number takes some getting used to for him as it would for most observers of the fresh-faced forward. “It is a strange one. I have been in the panel now for 10 years and it is hard to get your head around that. It feels like it was only yesterday that I was coming in as a little kid.

“I remember one of the first times I came in Alan Quirke said to me, ‘You were born in 1990.’ He couldn’t believe it, whereas 1990 is one of the older fellas now. It just comes around so fast and you don’t get that long in there. So, try and make the most of it while you can.”

Experience counted for plenty early last year when the Cork senior footballers were the butt of jokes as they were condemned to Division 3. Collins didn’t make much of what was said and written about the team but he concedes it did have an impact.

“You tried to shut it out and tried to think it doesn’t make a difference. And I would have been a big believer over the years, that it had no influence on us. But looking back on it now, it probably did seep in.

“I remember when Cork were competing for Division 1 titles, we were beaten here (in Croke Park) by Dublin in a league semi-final after being seven or eight points up and it was all doom and gloom afterwards. You would probably bite your hand off for that situation at the moment. But there is a real feelgood factor in Cork football right now, with the minors and the U20s last year, and hopefully, we can build on that as seniors this year.”

Those All-Ireland-winning U20s like Cathal O’Mahony and Damien Gore sure will heighten the competition for places in the forward line as will Collins’ old under-age team-mate Ciarán Sheehan.

“His professionalism and the way he is around younger lads is a massive bonus to us. He is a very experienced guy who has been around the block.” The return of Seán Powter to full fitness also provides a major asset.

“Seán represented Ireland in the International Rules a few years ago — that’s the level that Seán is at and he’s got that x-factor.

“He’s got serious pace and we’re just hoping he has that clean bill of health and he’s put together a very good pre-season and he’s in great nick so looking forward to seeing what he can do this year.”

Needless to say this year’s league campaign carries more gravitas than previous years because promotion means qualifiers and avoiding the second tier championship. Cork have been back at it for over two months now and their qualification for tomorrow’s McGrath Cup final against Limerick indicates they’re moving pretty well.

Winning first day out in Division 3 on January 26 is almost a must, says Collins.

“I think the last time was 2015 when we won our first match in the league, that was Mayo in Páirc Uí Rinn, albeit we drew with Fermanagh last year.

“We haven’t got off on that right foot — so looking at that Offaly game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, new pitch laid down there and everything, so it is a match to look forward to.”

And new coach Cian O’Neill is already impressing the players.

“Cian has been excellent so far,” Collins remarks. “He’s a world of experience. He’s been involved with inter-county teams for over the last 10 years plus managing a Super 8 team two years ago.

“It’s nothing but a bonus to have him as a coach, his enthusiasm has been top notch and he’s great to work with. I’m looking forward to getting down to the business end of it with him now.”