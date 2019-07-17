News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Colin O'Riordan signs two-year Sydney Swans contract extension

Colin O'Riordan is sprayed with drinks after the Swans won in his debut match in July 2018. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 04:22 PM

Colin O'Riordan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Sydney Swans.

The former Tipperary dual player will remain with the Aussie Rules franchise until at least the end of 2021.

That would bring his AFL career to six years, having first joined in 2015. After recovering from a broken bone in his back and punctured lung, sustained in 2016, he made his AFL debut in July 2018.

He saw little action at the start of this season but the 23-year-old has since earned his place in Sydney's defence, playing the last nine games in a row. He has provided "a wealth of drive from the backline", according to the Swans website.

"It's obviously a pretty special moment for me. If you'd told me when I came over first that after four years here, I'd have two more years, it'd be something I'd take the hand off you for," O'Riordan told reporters.

"[It's an] absolutely unbelievable feeling for me. Ever since I've came to the club, I've loved the club, loved everything about it, and loved everyone in it.

"I just want to repay their faith in me. I just love everything about the place here and [I'm] absolutely ecstatic."

Swans Head of Football Charlie Gardiner said the contract was a reward for O'Riordan's drive to improve.

“From the moment Colin walked into the club he had a real determination and desire to become a consistent AFL footballer,” said Gardiner.

“Colin’s such a driven and competitive person who works incredibly hard to improve each year.

“He’s gone to another level again this year and has emerged to become an important member of the team.

“We’re excited he’s joined a number of our emerging youngsters in re-signing, and we look forward to seeing what Colin can produce for the remainder of the season and in years to come.”

The Swans are unlikely to make the finals series, sitting 14th in the table with six games remaining.

TOPIC: GAA

