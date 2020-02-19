Coleman’s late point decisive as Limerick book semi-final spot

Limerick 0-7 - 0-6 Tipperary

Limerick are into the semi-final of the Munster U20 FC following a 0-7 to 0-6 victory over Tipperary at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Barry Coleman proved to be Limerick’s hero with the winning score three minutes into added time and they will now face Kerry in the last four next week at a Limerick venue.

Tipperary held a one-point lead at the break, but Limerick kicked four unanswered points early in the second half to lead by three going into the final 10 minutes.

The Premier responded with three points on the bounce to level the game going into added time, but Coleman fired Limerick to victory.

Tom McGlinchey’s Tipperary men made the brighter start to a game that was played in dreadful conditions throughout.

A well-taken score from Conor Ryan was followed up by a Kyle Shelly free to give the travelling side an early advantage.

James Cummins popped over Limerick’s first point of the game, but a superb Mark O’Meara effort from the right wing saw Tipperary two clear once more after 13 minutes.

However, Limerick went in at the break with the minimum between the sides thanks to a well-taken Eoin O’Mahony mark.

Limerick were much better in the second half and levelled the game through Brian Foley, before an individual Rory O’Brien effort gave the Jerry O’Sullivan trained home team the lead for the first time.

A second O’Mahony mark put Limerick 0-5 to 0-3 ahead eight minutes into the second half and a John Hayes free saw Limerick into a comfortable advantage going into the final stages.

However, Tipperary hit form in the latter part of the contest. Ryan landed his second point and a Kevin Grogan free put just one between the teams on 57 minutes.

Tipperary had a couple of goal chances in the dying embers, but Limerick’s resolute defence led by full back Craig Carew and centre back and captain Adam Shanagher held firm.

An opportune Sean O’Connor score looked to have forced extra-time, but Limerick had one final attack in them and it proved to be deadly.

A swift attack through the heart of the Tipperary defence saw Coleman get a yard of space and that’s all he needed to set up the semi-final clash with Kerry.

Limerick Scorers: E O’Mahony 0-2 (2m), J Cummins, B Foley R O’Brien, J Hayes (1f) and B Coleman 0-1 each.

Tipperary Scorers: C Ryan, and S O’Connor 0-2 (1m) each, C Ryan, M O’Meara, P Grogan (1f) 0-1 each.

Limerick: R McElligott; C Woulfe, C Carew, R O’Connor; J Garvey, A Shanagher, B Coleman; L Kennedy, J Molyneaux; J Cummins, B Foley, Rory O’Brien J Hayes, E O’Mahony, C Ryan.

Subs: B Nix for Ryan (46), D O’Keeffe for O’Brien (52), C McCarthy for Garvey (57), S O’Donoghue for O’Mahony (64).

Tipperary: K Beban; P Devlin, D O’Leary, B McKeown; M O’Meara, M Kehoe, E McBride; K Grogan, AJ Willis; C Ryan, R Quigley, M Stokes; A McGrath, S O’Connor, K Shelly.

Subs: P Creedon for Stokes (30), S O’Connor for Devlin (34), C English for McGrath (42), S Grogan for Shelly (48), J Holloway for O’Meara (58).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry).