Coláiste Eoin overcome Kilkenny CBS to reach Leinster final

COLÁISTE EOIN 1-16 - 0-17 KILKENNY CBS

Coláiste Eoin advanced to the final of the Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship after overcoming Kilkenny CBS by two points at the Laois GAA Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon.

The Stillorgan gaelscoil were deserving winners as they withstood a brave second-half comeback from Kilkenny CBS, overcoming the 30th-minute dismissal of influential midfielder Dónal Mac Duinnsléibhe in the process.

Coláiste Eoin started on the front foot thanks to a brace of early frees from Breandán Ó Scanláin and they remained in control initially as centre-forward Dara Puirséil chipped in with two points of his own.

Ó Scanláin’s excellence from placed balls kept their scoreboard ticking over, helping to build a nine-point lead by the 21st minute, but three frees on the bounce by Billy Drennan and Mac Duinnsléibhe’s dismissal allowed Kilkenny CBS to trim their deficit to five points (0-12 to 0-7) by the interval.

A wonderful goal from Pádhraic Ó Luineacháin within two minutes of the restart helped settle Coláiste Eoin but Aran Murphy’s individual brilliance at the opposite end of the field helped Kilkenny CBS close to within a point by the 52nd minute.

However, with Timmy Clifford seeing red soon after, their challenge petered out somewhat and Coláiste Eoin deservedly booked their final spot through late points from Puirséil and Ó Scanláin.

Scorers for Coláiste Eoin: B Ó Scanláin 0-8 (8f), P Ó Luineacháin 1-1 (0-1f), D Puirséil 0-4, C Ó Tuathail 0-2, C Ó Cathasaigh 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny CBS: B Drennan 0-8 (8f), A Murphy 0-4, L Moore 0-3, Z Bay Hammond, C Beirne 0-1 each.

Coláiste Eoin: M Ó Donaile; C Mac Mathúna, B Mac Síthigh, L Ó Lochlainn; R Ó Maoileoin, I Ó hEithir, C Ó Cathasaigh; O Mac Gearailt, D Mac Duinnsléibhe; C Ó Tuathail, D Puirséil, P Ó Luineacháin; S Ó Fiachna, B Ó Scanláin, S Ó Cuanaigh.

Subs: D Ó Dúlaing for Ó Cuanaigh (49), L Mac an Bhaird for Ó Luineacháin (61).

Kilkenny CBS: B Minogue; N Power, T Roche, Z Bay Hammond; D Dowling, G Dunne, J Manning; L Moore, T Dunne; T Clifford, B Drennan, J O’Keeffe; A Murphy, C O’Neill, C Beirne.

Subs: E O’Neill for O’Keeffe (37), S Ruth for Beirne (49), C O’Hara for Dowling (57).

REF: Ronan Devaney (Laois)