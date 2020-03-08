Coin toss to determine home advantage as League quarter-finals confirmed

Galway will meet Wexford and Waterford will play Kilkenny as the line-up for the Allianz Hurling League knock-out stages was confirmed.

Tipperary's Ronan Maher and Paul Maher with Galway's Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney. Photo: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

Galway's 15-point second-half turnaround over Tipperary secured third place in Division 1A, setting up a quarter-final with Division 1B runners-up Wexford - a repeat of their 2019 meeting at the same stage, which Galway won.

In the other quarter-final, Waterford's loss to Limerick sees them face Kilkenny, who finished third in Division 1B.

Venues for those games next weekend will be decided by a coin toss as Galway and Wexford both played three games at home this spring, while Waterford and Kilkenny only had two home fixtures.

Unbeaten table-toppers Limerick and Clare await in the semi-finals. Subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible, a draw will be made to determine those semi-finals.

Antrim's stunning two-goal stoppage-time salvo to snatch a draw against Offaly, who would've otherwise topped the table, sets up a Division 2A final with Kerry. The winners of that game will replace Carlow in Division 1 next year, as they were relegated after losing to Westmeath.

Derry and Down will meet in the Division 2B final, while Sligo and Leitrim will contest the 3B decider. Donegal won the 3A title against Armagh today.

