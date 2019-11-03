News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cody goals crucial as Ballyhale blitz gutsy Clonkill

Cody goals crucial as Ballyhale blitz gutsy Clonkill
Eoin Cody of Ballyhale Shamrocks scores his side's second goal past Clonkill goalkeeper Andrew Mitchell. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Gerry Buckley
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 07:26 PM

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 3-21 Clonkill (Westmeath) 2-15

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks had to work hard to dispose of a gutsy Clonkill side in today's Leinster Club SHC quarter-final in Mullingar.

Ballyhale raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead, but a fine goal by Brendan Murtagh levelled the contest in the sixth minute. The latter was untypically wasteful during the ensuing 15 minutes while at the other end Eoin Cody knew exactly where the target was and his two goals in the 12th and 22nd minutes put the visitors in control. TJ Reid also converted three frees and his side led by 2-9 to 1-5 at the interval.

Cody completed his hat-trick within a minute of the resumption of play to end any lingering doubts about the outcome after Colin Fennelly’s initial shot had been saved by Andrew Mitchell.

However, the Westmeath men kept battling with the evergreen Murtagh leading the way - he ended as the game’s top scorer with 2-9. He showed great skill to score his second goal in the 46th minute, but a brave Clonkill outfit could never get closer than six points with Reid converting a range of frees for Ballyhale.

Winning manager Henry Shefflin was relieved to have come away with a win. “We got the couple of goals in the first half and it gave us a bit of a cushion. Eoin (Cody) was very sharp and he got us the two goals. But to be fair to Clonkill they never gave up. Even up to the last minute, they were fighting and fighting and they got it back to six points before the end.

“From our point of view, it has been a heavy week. They were big celebrations after winning the county title last Sunday, and rightly so. We were very apprehensive coming up here, but to score 3-21 in November is a good score.

“There were passages of play that we wouldn’t be happy with, but we were out four weeks in a row and we buried a friend from the club in recent weeks, so today was never going to be a perfect performance. But we came to Mullingar to get a result and we did that.

Clonkill manager Kevin O’Brien, was asked if he was happy with his team’s performance and he replied: “If you’re happy when you lose a game, you’re in it for the wrong reasons. We’re disappointed. We feel that we didn’t perform in the first 30 minutes and that came back to haunt us.”

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: E Cody 3-4, TJ Reid 0-11 (7f), E Shefflin, R Reid, A Mullen, E Reid, M Aylward, E Kenneally 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonkill: B Murtagh 2-9 (5f, 1‘65’), N Dowdall 0-2, L Folan, S Power, L Loughlin, Anthony Price 0-1 each.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; D Corcoran, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, M Fennelly, R Reid; R Corcoran, J Cuddihy; A Mullen, TJ Reid, B Cody; E Reid, C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs: M Aylward for B Cody (h-t), E Kenneally for Cuddihy (39), C Phelan for C Fennelly (51), G Butler for M Fennelly (54), P Hearne for Corcoran (59).

CLONKILL: A Mitchell; D Egerton, Adam Price, J Kenny; K Reilly, P Dowdall, L Folan; S Power, C Austin; N Mitchell, P Scally, L Loughlin; N Dowdall, B Murtagh, J Smyth.

Subs: E Price for Kenny (23), Anthony Price for Austin (39), M Keegan for Scally (44), C Nolan for Smyth (47), E Loughlin for Mitchell (50).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).

READ MORE

The famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary title

More on this topic

Laois champions crush St Rynagh’s to set up semi-final meeting with Mullin'sLaois champions crush St Rynagh’s to set up semi-final meeting with Mullin's

Carlow champions catch out Cuala in shock of the weekendCarlow champions catch out Cuala in shock of the weekend

Fairbrother's dramatic injury-time winner for JK BrackensFairbrother's dramatic injury-time winner for JK Brackens

The famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary titleThe famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary title


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Energia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 minsEnergia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 mins

Wexford Youths retain FAI Women's CupWexford Youths retain FAI Women's Cup

West Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert SnodgrassWest Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert Snodgrass

Pienaar hails South Africa’s World Cup success as bigger than 24 years agoPienaar hails South Africa’s World Cup success as bigger than 24 years ago


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

Ballet Ireland founder Anne Maher tells Helen O’Callaghan why it is marking its 21st year with a tour of a classic: ‘Swan Lake’The depths of love: Ballet Ireland founder talks 21 years in business and touring Swan Lake

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »