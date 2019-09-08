Coalisland set up Tyrone football clash with Killyclogher after win over Ardboe

Coalisland 1-14 Ardboe 0-12

Defending champions Coalisland got over a tricky first-round hurdle at Edendrok tonight, easing to a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Ardboe to set up a repeat of last year’s LCC Group Tyrone SFC final against Killyclogher.

They trailed at the break, but stamped their authjority on the conteste inn the second half, clinching their passage with Cathaoir Quinn’s late goal.

Ardboe led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break, with Kyle Coney and Shay McGuigan kicking accurately from frees.

But Coalisland came strong after the restart, with Cathaoir Quinn and Brian Toner sweeping over points as they stamped their authority on the contest.

Ryan McCabe scored the only goal of the game as Clonoe defeated Moy by 1-17 to 0-9.

The O’Rahilly’s were never troubled by a Moy side forced to field without injured All-Star Colm Cavanagh.

Collie Doris, Patrick Doris and Paul Coney scored three points each, while Sean Cavanagh top-scored for the losers with six frees.

Killyclogher’s late surge got them over the line for a 2-13 to 1-13 win over a battling Donaghmore side that led for a significant stretch of a compelling tie.

Nathan Donnelly’s 60th-minute goal was the crucial score that did it for last year’s beaten finalists as they went from two points behind to five ahead in the space of eight minutes.

Simon O’Neill’s goal helped Killyclogher stay level at the break on 1-6 to 0-9, but they fell behind to a Shea Hamill strike, before finishing with a flourish.

Trillick had a surprisingly easy 4-12 to 0-7 derby win over Dromore, who had goalkeeper Mark McGale sent off early in the second half.

Goals from Rory Brennan and James Garrity gave Trilick a 2-5 to 0-5 interval lead, and they added further three-pointers after the breakthrough Garrity and Daire Gallagher, while former Tyrone attacker Lee Brennan weighed in with six points.

Meanwhile, Eoghan Ruadh Dungannon retained the Tyrone SHC title with a 1-20 to 2-15 win over Eire Og Carrickmore in the final at Healy Park.