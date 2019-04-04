Clyda boss Crummey wants more attacking approach

You could argue the Cork SFC first round draws haven’t been too kind to Clyda Rovers in recent times.

Pitted against county champions Nemo Rangers in 2018, they take on the current holders St Finbarr’s in this season’s opener.

New manager Martin Crummey says, despite facing tough opposition, Clyda will give it their all.

“The draw is the draw. You have to deal with what is put in front of you.

"The challenge for us is the Barr's and there is no doubt we are going to go in and give all that we can. We are certainly not looking at a defeatist attitude.

“The lads are going to be pumped up for it. Most Clyda teams, they give their best against the big teams on the big days.

We are all looking forward to the challenge, we really have nothing to lose. We will throw everything at them and see what happens.

Crummey, who previously managed Avondhu and was with the Cork junior footballers last year, was delighted when offered the job in Mourne Abbey.

“I live in Mallow, Killavullen is my home club. The Clyda proposition was a hard one to refuse given the amount of time I have put in to the Avondhu set up, so it was an easy one to take.

"This is a local team and I was interested to get in there and get to know the lads. It is a fantastic club, very welcoming.

“There is a very good structure in place. We have brought in a lot of young players.

"It is trying to combine the best out of young and old for the next year or two and hopefully bring Clyda a peg or two up the league. The performances in championship must improve and the guys appreciate that.

"I told them there was a lot of hurt and heartache trying to get to senior, so let’s try and stay there.

“My task is trying to get that team bond going again and get to know the personalities.

"Get up to speed so I know exactly what has to be done regarding fitness levels, tactics and the way these guys are the best at playing.

"It is a case of putting that in place and seeing if we can improve in the next six months.

“No matter what team you go into, you have to identify what the strengths and weaknesses are. We are slightly trying to change the defensive style of play and be more on the front foot, more attacking.

"But we have to be conscious with the personnel we have, we have to have a defensive structure in place as well.

“You might know from my Avondhu days, I don’t put 13 men behind the ball. I want the defence to play with a bit of freedom but no gaps left either.

"Everyone has a role and is responsible for each position and that they all know exactly what they have to be doing. It is getting that consistency going forward.

We’ve only had three or four league games, it is still a work in progress. There are a number of lads who have to come back into the set up.

"Fitness levels definitely have to improve for what I want to achieve. It is a bit of a challenge for me, and it is more or a challenge for the players to get up to that pace of the game.

"It is definitely something we are going to work towards.”

Success doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time and lots of hard work. The goal is to assemble a strong panel.

“We have young lads coming through who haven’t played senior football before and we are trying to get them up to the pace.

"We are looking at all the U21 players and at all the junior B players to see who is going to be up for the challenge to be a senior footballer.

"That is what we mean by a long-term structure to try and pull the best from the different teams and try and create a really strong panel.

“I have a short-term plan that, in the next three to four months, we want a good 25-man panel. You have the likes of Conor Corbett, the Cork minor, he is to come back.

"We have other minors coming in. We are building towards creating a strong panel.

"Competition for places is the main thing. You want at least two lads fighting for every position.”