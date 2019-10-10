News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clubs delay Clare manager decision

By Seamus Hayes
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 12:00 AM

It will be at least another three weeks before Clare will appoint a senior hurling manager for 2020.

A well attended special meeting of the Clare GAA board at the county’s head office in Clareabbey unanimously backed a proposal from the Scariff club that “expressions of interest” in the post be sought to be with the county secretary no later than 5pm on Monday, October 21.

A five man committee, elected at last night’s meeting will then meet and arrange for the candidates to be interviewed before reporting back to the clubs.

The committee chosen for this task included former county player and All-Star Colm Honan, the current chairman of Clonlara GAA, Michael O’Neill from the outgoing county champions Ballyea and a former chairman of the board, Michael O’Connor, current board PRO and current chairman of his club Crusheen, Niall Romer from Kilmaley, a former Clare player and current board chairman Joe Cooney.

Not surprisingly Anthony Daly’s name was mentioned at last night’s meeting. Outlining what had happened since Clare bowed out of the championship, the chairman Joe Cooney told the gathering that “one name was very high up the list of possible candidates.

I contacted Anthony Daly and he said no, he would not be seeking the position.

Cooney went on to say that six names in total were mentioned to them.

“We contacted them and three came forward to say they were interested, Donal Moloney, Brian Lohan, and Louis Mulqueen. We decided the fairest way to deal with this was to have an interview and that was set up for Monday night last. I spoke to all three on Friday evening and they all accepted this.

"Donal withdrew on Sunday and we went ahead with interviewing the other two.”

A number of delegates told the meeting that they had been contacted by players who said they were not happy with the process.

Replying to this, chairman Cooney said: “We spoke to four senior players some weeks ago and I sat down with five of them representing the group on Tuesday evening. They later issued a statement, which they were quite entitled to do so.”

Colm Honan told the meeting: “There is massive unease in the county. If there is a proposal tonight, I have no direction from my club as to how I would vote. We have to get the views of our clubs before a decision is taken.”

Before concluding, the meeting unanimously ratified the appointment of Michael Neylon from Miltown St Joseph’s as the under 20 football manager for 2020.

TOPIC: Clare GAA

