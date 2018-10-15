Home»Sport

Club put county title celebrations on hold to search for lost engagement ring

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 03:45 PM
By Stephen Barry

Well, this is a unique way to celebrate a county title.

Two Mile House won their first-ever Kildare Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday, and naturally, players and supporters came together on the field to celebrate the success.

However, amid the scenes of joy, an engagement ring was lost.

So players and fans, young and old, gear-bags and prams in tow, put the celebrations on hold and united to scour St Conleth's Park for the missing ring.

Unfortunately, as of this morning, the Kildare Nationalist report that the ring is still missing.

Here's hoping it shows up and the parish gets full enjoyment from their historic day.

