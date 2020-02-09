Clonakilty the derby winners as Cork league programme hit

The bad weather intruded heavily on the fixtures programme in the Cork county football league, with just three games going ahead on Sunday as well as two on Friday night.

Clonakilty's Seán McEvoy.

In the only Division 1 game to survive on Sunday, Clonakilty enjoyed an 0-11 to 0-8 win away to West Cork rivals O’Donovan Rossa. That result, coupled with their draw against St Finbarr’s the previous week, means that Colm Aherne’s side top the table.

In difficult conditions, Clon led by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time and the bulk of their scores came from Dara Ó Sé, Dave O’Regan and Seán McEvoy.

On Friday night in Division 3, Dohenys made it two wins from two with a 0-19 to 1-9 triumph over Nemo Rangers’ second team. Mark Buckley scored six points, four of them from play, for the Dunmanway side while Fionn Herlihy and Keith White each contributed three points while Eoin Lavers, Niall Hurley, Bill Murphy and Cullan Barry were on the scoresheet too.

Bishopstown are top of Division 4, having earned their second win as they saw off Gabriel Rangers on a 0-10 to 0-3 scoreline on Sunday. Brian O’Neill kicked five points for the city side, three of those from frees, with Liam O’Driscoll, Odie Devlin (two each) and Dara Costello on target as well.

Also in Division 4, St Vincent’s began their campaign on Friday night with a 1-9 to 0-10 win against Mitchelstown. Patrick O’Sullivan got the northsiders’ goal, with Daniel Duggan, John Paul Murphy and Daniel Duggan all contributing heavily as well.

In Division 5, St Finbarr’s got their first win as they beat Kilshanning, who had been victorious in their first outing, with 1-9 to 1-4 the final score at Neenan Park in Togher.

Denis O’Brien’s second-half goal was crucial for the Barr's while Cillian Myers Murray kicked three points after his introduction as a sub in the second half. Ian O’Callaghan and Eoin McGreevy each kicked two points.