Clinical champions Mourneabbey march to Cork decider

Mourneabbey 4-14 - 4-4 St Val's

Mourneabbey are through to the Cork ladies SFC final after their win over St Val’s in Bishopstown on Saturday. They were led in attack by the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann with both scoring 2-2.

Add in the likes of Ellie Jack, Bríd O’Sullivan and they have an attack to trouble any side. They even had the luxury of leaving All-Ireland winner with Dublin, Noelle Healy, on the bench until half-time.

Ciara O’Sullivan had 1-1 notched within three minutes with Doireann adding two more points before Aoife Plunkett got Val’s off the mark. Ciara scored her second goal before a point from Jack made it 2-4 to 0-1 with 14 minutes gone. Doireann then got the first of her two superb goals, both shots from distance finding the top corner, before Plunkett pulled a goal back for Val’s. But that strike was quickly canceled out by Doireann’s second goal.

Doireann added three early points, with Corkery replying and with 48 minutes gone they led 4-12 to 1-3. Cronin and Ciara exchanged points, before two goals in two minutes reduced the deficit. The first saw Ambrose burst out of defence and went all the way through to score, with Laura Buttimer getting their third. Doireann pointed again, before McCarthy got Val’s fourth from a free, but by then the game was over as a contest as Mourneabbey now await the winners of the Éire Óg v West Cork semi-final

Scorers for Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan 2-6 (3f), C O’Sullivan 2-3, E Jack, L Fitzgerald 0-2 each, B O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for St Val’s: A Plunkett 1-2 (2f), M Ambrose, L Buttimer, C McCarthy (1-0f) 1-0 each, B Corkery, B Cronin 0-1 each.

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, E Meaney, S Conroy; K Coakley, R O’Sullivan, A Ryan; M O’Callaghan, N O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan; A Cronin, S O’Callaghan, E Jack.

Subs: N Healy for A Cronin, E Harrington for A Ryan (both ht), L Fitzgerald for E Jack, R Larkin for A O’Sullivan (both 40m), C O’Callaghan for S O’Callaghan (55m).

St VAL’S: S Plunkett; B Cotter, M Ambrose, C Ambrose; C Hughes, S Cotter, M Stack; E Dunne, A Kelleher; A Corkery, B Corkery, C McCarthy; B Cronin, M Corkery, A Plunkett.

Subs: L Buttimer for A Corkery (ht), A O’Mahony for C Huges (41m), E Coakley for A Plunkett (45m), N O’Sullivan for B Cronin (50m), M Kelleher for E Dunne (55m).

Ref: Michael O’Keeffe, Dromtariffe.