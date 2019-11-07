News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clinical CBC put one foot in quarter-finals

By Eoghan Cormican

Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Christian Brothers College, Cork put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Harty Cup when recording their second win in Group C.

Last year’s beaten finalists need only a draw from their final group outing against Ardscoil Rís on November 20 to make certain of their place in the last eight.

But such is their scoring difference at present (+19), added to the fact they are the only side in the group with two wins to their name, the Cork side stand a decent chance of advancing even if they taste defeat in a fortnight.

Yesterday’s fixture in Boherlahan brought together two sides who had won their opening encounters three weeks ago.

Our Lady’s Templemore, however, began without two of their leading players, James Devaney and Kevin Maher.

This pair occupied the corner-forward berths during Borris-Ileigh’s Tipperary SHC final win last Sunday and with the Tipperary champions in Munster club duty this weekend, management, presumably, didn’t want to add to their busy schedule by asking them to play 60 minutes here.

Both players were introduced in the final quarter, at a time when Christians held a 1-10 to 0-10 lead.

Templemore did narrow the gap to two thereafter, but a 1-1 contribution from CBC subs Eoin O’Leary and Tom Downey, the latter supplying the green flag, saw Christians home on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-11.

It had been all-square at the break, 1-6 to 0-9, Jack Cahalane registering Christians’ opening goal 19 minutes in.

Templemore face winless St Francis College, Rochestown in their third and final group outing.

There were wins for St Colman’s Fermoy and Thurles CBS in Group A. Colman’s had five points to spare over Nenagh CBS, the final scoreline at Kilmallock reading 0-19 to 2-8. It was far more one-sided at Newport, Thurles thumping John the Baptist Community School by 2-28 to 0-13 for their second win.

Thurles CBS, no more than Christians, are all but certain of a quarter-final spot.

They boast a score difference of +29 and so even if Thurles fall to Nenagh and Colman’s overcome Hospital’s John the Baptist in the concluding round, leaving three teams on four points, current table toppers Thurles are unlikely to be demoted to third.

In Group B, St Flannan’s, despite struggling in the opening quarter, made it two wins from two when scoring a 0-21 to 1-14 victory over De La Salle College, Waterford. Flannan’s struck the last five points of the opening half to take a 0-10 to 1-5 lead into the second period. Cian Galvin was the standout performer for the Ennis nursery.

In Group D, a fortuitous long range goal had Midleton CBS 1-4 to 0-6 ahead at half-time in their encounter with St Joseph’s Secondary School Tulla at Cappamore. A second goal upon the change of ends was crucial in Midleton securing their second win of the campaign. Tulla were left to rue 12 wides, seven of which arrived in the second period.

Their final group outing against Hamilton High School Bandon is a winner-take-all clash, with a quarter-final berth the prize on offer.

