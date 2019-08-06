News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clifford primed for Kerry return but O’Donoghue a doubt

Clifford primed for Kerry return but O’Donoghue a doubt
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 04:40 AM

The Kerry management have no concerns over David Clifford’s ability to last the full 70 minutes in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final, but fear hamstring-troubled James O’Donoghue may miss out.

A back spasm meant Clifford played no part in last weekend’s Super 8 victory over Meath, with manager Peter Keane confirming yesterday evening that the 2018 young footballer of the year will be available to start against Tyrone.

The news is not as positive where James O’Donoghue is concerned. Keane is unsure if the 29-year-old will be fit and right by Sunday. The two-time All-Star has not featured for the Kingdom since being withdrawn at half-time in the win over Mayo on July 14.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs. With Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill.

“David is fine, but I am not so sure about James."

James was training last week, but I wouldn’t be certain on whether he’ll be available for Sunday. We have our Tuesday and Thursday get-togethers between here and the weekend and two days can be an awfully long time in this game. You can have some fella today in great shape or somebody was in great shape coming home on the bus after a match and then you are saying at the next training, there’s a problem with him. You have an ebb and flow with lads coming and going.

“I would be certain of David, but I wouldn’t be certain of James.”

Although Kerry were successful in getting the red card Tomás Ó Sé picked up against Donegal rescinded, he did not tog out against Meath because of a hamstring problem.

He got injured but it is not too serious. He trained on Sunday so it is possible he could be okay. Gavin Crowley is fine.

“Jack Barry got game-time towards the end of the Meath game which was important.”

Keane would not be drawn on whether his players are disadvantaged by having a seven-day turnaround to the All-Ireland semi-final, whereas Mickey Harte’s decision to rest his main men against Dublin means they have had a far longer layoff coming into this fixture.

“What can I do about it? Had we beaten Donegal, we would have been in the same position as Tyrone and Dublin where you could have rested a lot of fellas. But then if you rest them, are they cold for the following week. Are you as well off playing competitive games? You could be inside in training and some lad could get injured so I don’t know.”

More on this topic

A real but dangerous distraction: In our world, Brexit is the minor gameA real but dangerous distraction: In our world, Brexit is the minor game

Licence fee proposals: Yes, a ministerLicence fee proposals: Yes, a minister

Plan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homesPlan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homes

Intensive care crisis ‘is putting lives at risk’Intensive care crisis ‘is putting lives at risk’

More in this Section

St Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill'sSt Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill's

Dripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point winDripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point win

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of PolandBelgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney


Lifestyle

Like a lot of podcast genres — and browsing a bookshop — when it comes to book shows, it’s about finding what suits you.Podcast Corner: You’ve read the book... now hear it discussed

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now music festival

Seán Ó Ríordáin's diaries give an insight into the poet's isolation and illness, as well as politics, literature, and the social stigma of living with TB, writes Pet O'Connell.Behind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolation

I was recently contacted by a reader who wanted advice on how a possible move to contract work would affect their chances of buying their first home.Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »