Clifford back in Kerry’s starting line-up

David Clifford is in line to make his first start for Kerry this season as he is named in the full-forward line in tomorrow’s final round Division 1 game in Roscommon.

A draw will be enough to send the Kingdom into a third final in four years and Peter Keane has called on last year’s All-Star as well as Graham O’Sullivan, who starred for UCC in their Sigerson Cup victory over St Mary’s. Shane Ryan, Jack Sherwood and Diarmuid O’Connor also return to the 15 and out go Brian Kelly, Tadhg Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mark Griffin and Gavin O’Brien.

Pat O’Shea is understood to have informed the Dr Crokes senior panel last night that he will not be continuing in charge. O’Shea, who led the club to an All-Ireland title two years ago, had been expected to step down after three years regardless of how they fared against Corofin. Current selectors Edmund O’Sullivan, who is a brother of former Kerry chairman and current club chair Patrick O’Sullivan, and Niall O’Callaghan are expected to take over from O’Shea.

O’Sullivan will take the team tomorrow when they face Kerins O’Rahilly’s in a Division 1 game. O’Shea leaves having guided Crokes to three consecutive county and Munster titles.

Meanwhile, James Horan has announced a team that shows six changes from the side that started against Kerry for their clash with Monaghan in Castlebar tomorrow. Eoin O’Donoghue, Paddy Durcan, James McCormack, Fergal Boland, Darren Coen and Conor Diskin are given starting spots at the expense of Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett, Donal Vaughan, Fionn McDonagh, Conor Loftus and James Durcan.

Former All-Star forward Michael Quinlivan is set to start in Tipperary’s crunch relegation clash with Clare in Semple Stadium tomorrow. The Clonmel Commercials man has been unavailable up to now this season due to surgery on knee cartilage.

Limerick have 12 of last year’s All-Ireland-winning starting team named to start against Dublin in tomorrow’s Division 1 semi-final in Nowlan Park.

Waterford manager Páraic Fanning has made changes from the 15 that beat Clare for the other last-four clash with Galway at the same venue — Tadhg de Búrca, Colin Dunford and Thomas Ryan replace Colm Roche, Jack Prendergast and Peter Hogan.

Galway make three switches from beating Wexford to face the Déise — Ronan Burke, Johnny Coen, Kevin Hussey and Davy Glennon coming in for Jack Grealish, Seán Loftus, Seán Bleahene and Thomas Monaghan.

KERRY (AFL v Roscommon):

S. Ryan; P. Crowley, J. Sherwood, G. O’Sullivan; G. Crowley, P. Murphy (c), T. O’Sullivan; J. Barry, D. O’Connor; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; K. McCarthy, T. Walsh, D. Clifford.

Subs: B. Kelly, S. Enright, T. Morley, J. Foley, B. Ó Beaglaoich, M. Griffin, G. O’Brien, C. Geaney, J. O’Donoghue, J. Lyne, K. Spillane.

MAYO (AFL v Monaghan):

D. Clarke; S. Coen, B. Harrison, E. O’Donoghue; P. Durcan, M. Plunkett, J. McCormack; M. Ruane, A. O’Shea; F. Boland, J. Doherty, D. O’Connor (c); K. McLoughlin, D. Coen, C. Diskin.

TYRONE (AFL v Galway):

N. Morgan; P. Hampsey, R. McNamee, H.P. McGeary; T. McCann, F. Burns, B. McDonnell; C. McShane, R. Donnelly; M. Donnelly (c), N. Sludden, C. Meyler; C. McAliskey, P. Harte, K. McGeary.

MEATH (AFL v Fermanagh):

A. Colgan; S. Lavin, C. McGill, R. Ryan; J. McEntee, D. Keoghan (j-c), S. Gallagher; B. Menton, S. McEntee; C. O’Sullivan, E. Devine, D. Campion; B. McMahon, M. Newman, T. O’Reilly.

TIPPERARY (AFL v Clare):

E. Comerford; A. Campbell, J. Meagher, E. Moloney; K. Fahey, D. Brennan, J. Feehan; S. O’Brien, L. Casey; J. Kennedy, L. McGrath, B. Fox; P. Austin, C. Sweeney (c), M. Quinlivan.

LIMERICK (AFL v Antrim):

D. O’Sullivan (j-c); S. O’Dea, G. Noonan, L. Murphy; J. Liston, I. Corbett, G. Brown; D. Treacy, S. Keeley; P. Nash, J. Lee, M. Fitzgibbon; S. O’Carroll, P. Begley, C. Fahy.

WATERFORD (AFL v Leitrim):

A. Beresford; S. O’Donovan, R. Ó Ceallaigh, J. McGrath; B. Looby (c), S. Ryan, J. Gleeson; S. Aherne, T. Prendergast; S. Whelan-Barrett, C. Murray, D. Guiry; J. Mullaney, J.J. Hutchinson, M. Curry.

WESTMEATH (AFL v Longford):

E. Carberry; K. Daly, R. Wallace, B. Sayeh; K. Maguire, F. Boyle, J. Dolan; S. Duncan, D. Corroon; J. Gonoud, J. Heslin, J. Halligan; R. O’Toole, K. Martin, G. Egan.

LIMERICK (AHL v Dublin):

N. Quaid; T. Condon, S. Finn, R. English; D. Byrnes, D. Morrissey, P. O’Loughlin; C. Lynch, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, K. Hayes, D. Morrissey; A. Gillane, P. Casey, G. Mulcahy.

Subs: B. Hennessy, M. Casey, D. Dempsey, S. Dowling, S. Flanagan, R. Hanley, D. Hannon, B. Murphy, B. Nash, W. O’Meara, C. Ryan.

WATERFORD (AHL v Galway):

S. O’Keeffe; S. McNulty, C. Lyons, N. Connors (c); Philip Mahony, T. de Burca, K. Moran; J. Barron, A. Gleeson; C. Dunford, M. Kearney, Pauric Mahony; T. Ryan, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett.

GALWAY (AHL v Waterford):

F. Flannery; P. Killeen, R. Burke, D. Morrissey; A. Harte, P. Mannion, G. McInerney; C. Mannion, J. Coen; N. Burke, J. Canning, K. Hussey; C. Whelan, B. Concannon, D. Glennon.