Class shines through as UCC overpower Cork IT

UCC’s Brian Kelleher bursts past CIT’s William Hurley and John Good in the Cork County Senior Hurling Championship 2019 Div/Colleges Round 1 clash at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Gavin Browne
By Therese O’Callaghan
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Fitzgibbon Cup champions UCC got their Cork SHC (Colleges/Divisions section) off to an impressive start in Páirc Uí Rinn last night. Played before the Cork/Kilkenny benefit game for former Cork footballer Kieran O’Connor, they now move on to a second-round tie against Muskerry next week.

They led 0-14 to 0-5 at the interval, benefiting from a strong second quarter that saw them outscore Cork IT nine points to one.

While the tempo dropped somewhat during the second half, they effectively sealed the win by maintaining their superiority from there to the end.

Cork IT got off to a good start, edging 0-4 to 0-2 in front after five minutes.

However, it wasn’t long before UCC started to pull away, reeling off a magnificent run of point-taking. Shane Conway, Chris O’Leary, and Conor Browne picking off some delightful points to put them well clear at the change of ends.

Cork IT, meanwhile, had just the one return, courtesy of John Cooper.

It didn’t get much better for them after half-time. Whilst Collins – their main scorer with seven points – reduced the deficit in the second minute, Conway (2) and Sean Hayes set the tone once more. UCC had what appeared to be a good goal opportunity but Hayes’ effort flew across the goal and wide.

When Conway notched his eighth point, UCC were 0-18 to 0-7 to the good, with the final quarter of an hour left to play. Cork IT brought it back to an eight-point game but UCC always remained in control and were fully deserving of their 11-point winning margin.

Scorers for UCC: S Conway (0-8, 0-4 frees), C O’Leary (0-2 frees, 0-1 65) and C Browne (0-3 each), T Millerick and M Devine (0-2 each), P Cadell, D Griffin, M Coleman, B Kelleher and S Hayes (0-1 each).

Scorers for CIT: G Collins (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65m), B Everard, E Heffernan, J Cooper, K Galvin and K Duggan (0-1 each).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) J Barry (Castlelyons); E Clifford (Cloughduv), D Lowney (Clonakilty), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers, Capt), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), D Griffin (Carrigaline); C Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny), M Coleman (Blarney); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), P Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), D Walsh (Éire Óg, Ennis, Clare); S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), S Hayes (Mallow), M Devine (Modeligo).

Subs: J Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for S Conway (46), T Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s) for D Walsh (46), J Hannon (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield, Clare) for B Kelleher (54), D Desmond (Éire Óg) for J Barry (55), C Power (Blarney) for M Coleman (57).

CIT: (Cork unless stated) I Butler (Kildorrery); K Galvin (Clara, Kilkenny), D Fanning (Pallasgreen, Limerick, Capt), M Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); E Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), J Elsted (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford); J Good (Tracton), J Beecher (Tallow, Waterford); B Everard (St Mary’s), J Cooper (Éire Óg), A Coffey (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary); E O’Shea (Éire Óg), N Fives (Tourin, Waterford), G Collins (Ballinhassig).

Subs: K Duggan (Galmoy, Kilkenny) for J Beecher (half-time), B Hyland (Fr Sheehy’s, Tipperary) for N Fives (half-time), E Barry (Killenaule, Tipperary) for E O’Shea (42), J Kennefick (Russell Rovers) for J Elsted (44), L Duggan (Russell Rovers) for B Everard (55).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

