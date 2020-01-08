News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverage

Seán O'Shea of Kerry is tackled by Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the All-Ireland final replay last September. Picture: Ray McManus / Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 02:22 PM

RTÉ will screen live the Allianz Football League meeting of Dublin and Kerry to kick off the broadcaster's coverage of this season's league action.

The repeat of last year's All-Ireland final throws in at 7.15pm on Saturday, January 25.

The following Saturday, February 1, RTÉ will show the meeting of Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League.

RTÉ will also cover live the meeting of Dublin and Monaghan footballers on February 8 and will show the repeat of last year's football league final between Mayo and Kerry on February 29.

Highlights will also be broadcast on League Sunday each week.

