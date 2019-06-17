News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clare's Donal Moloney blasts criticism levelled at Banner players

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Monday, June 17, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney hit out after yesterday’s game at the criticism levelled at the Banner players after recent defeats in the Munster Championship.

“It’s always a tough week, attacking players and people. The critics can attack us all they want, we’re around a long time, we don’t have any issue with that, but attacking players as they have done, it’s not very respectful. It was print and social media. Look, I don’t have to qualify, ye all know. You don’t need me to spell it out.

“We’re just very proud of our players. We can’t control other results. This is our third Sunday in a row. To be beaten, as we were last week, and then to do what they did today, to get up off the floor and do that, it really reflects the courage and character of the players.

“We’re just so proud of them. Our county should be proud of them and they shouldn’t be proud of some of the stuff they said over the last two weeks,” said Moloney, who wouldn’t be drawn on the management team’s future.

“We said at the start we wanted to get a Munster Championship record, we wanted Clare to start winning games in Munster. We’ve won six in the last three years, contested two Munster finals and died with our boots on. Clare haven’t had a record like that since the nineties.”

Yesterday’s game started perfectly with a first-minute Shane O’Donnell goal.

“Yes, Shane has been terrific all week. They’ve all been terrific all week, all of them.

“We’ll take stock, we’ll see about out futures. As I said, we started wanting to win back some respect in the Munster championship, the best part of a decade went past and Clare weren’t able to win a game in the Munster championship. When we started, the first thing we said we’d do is try to win respect in Munster. 

"We had two bad outings in three years, I’d say, and they cost us, but today the lads did us proud.” 

READ MORE

Victory not enough as Clare exit Championship

More on this topic

No reward as Clare weather the Cork storm

Little gain but plenty pain for unbeaten Tipp

A night of Captial gains for the Dubs brings pain for Galway

Tipp’s sharpness on show from the warm-up, but was this Limerick’s phoney war?

GAAClareSportTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

US Open day three: Woodland holds narrow lead over Rose

Tyson Fury eases to victory over Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas

In Pictures: Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz

Three Dublin strikes knock Galway out of the Championship


Lifestyle

Appliance of science: Why does your stomach rumble?

We can overcome with historical unification of mankind

Tolerance for a rural way of life

Exploding stars put humans in upright positions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »