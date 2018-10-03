Home»Sport

Clare's Colm Collins expects Gaelic football rule changes to demand second referee

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 01:23 PM
By Stephen Barry

Clare manager Colm Collins believes that a second referee will be required to manage the GAA's proposed trial of experimental rules in Gaelic football.

The five rules are the introduction of a sin bin, a limit of three consecutive hand-passes, forward-only sideline kicks, the extension of the mark to inside the 20-metre line, and a new kick-out protocol.

Although he'd have come up with different proposals, Collins welcomes the initiative to improve the game. The main problem he sees with the changes, however, is for referees.

"The main difficulty is the refereeing, because referees at the moment have enough to do. These are things that would probably demand a second referee. That’s something they might look at," he told Morning Ireland.

READ MORE: New Gaelic football rules face road test in 2019 league

"From my own point of view, it probably wouldn’t have been what I would have come up with.

"You have got to think about what can be enforced in the existing system without a second referee. One thing that could be quite easily enforced would be if you take the ball over the halfway line, you can’t go back with it.

"Also, a rule whereby you can only have so many people in your own defensive area. Those are two I would like myself."

He approves of the forward-only sideline kicks and the sin bin, and is happy to trial the handpass limit to improve kicking.

"The one thing in relation to the mark is that I think it should be a high catch over the head as opposed to a catch in the chest or stomach.

The GAA’s Standing Committee on the Playing Rules will consult with players, coaches, referees and officials this month before a possible trial during the 2019 National League.

Under GAA rule, changes to the playing rules of Gaelic Games are only possible in years divisible by five, making 2020 a year that permits changes to the playing rules.


Related Articles

Arrabawn U15 hurling: Banner tyros impress to topple Tipp in thriller

Anthony Daly still has hunger for inter-county role, reckons Dub Corcoran

A sense of destiny for the Banner, believes Gilligan

Team news: Clare unchanged for clash with Tribe

More in this Section

Sports club hit by sinkhole could face five-year wait for new home

Paul Pogba claims he was ‘not allowed’ to talk after Valencia draw

Anthony Maher retires from Kerry football 'with a heavy heart and incredible memories'

'These are not my views': Captain Valencia denies reports of Mourinho rift after Instagram error


Breaking Stories

How to make The Body Coach’s tandoori cod burgers with sweet potato fries

Higherland Dan: The American living in West Cork sanctuary for almost 50 years

Author Charles Brandt on Scorsese, De Niro and his friendship with mafia hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran

GameTech: Rockstar shoots for the skies

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »