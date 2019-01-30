NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Clare to contest proposed ban for Tony Kelly

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 02:02 PM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Clare will be heading to Croke Park later this week to query Colm Lyons' decision to send off Tony Kelly in last Saturday's Division 1A opener against Tipperary in Thurles.

Kelly was shown a red card following an early second-half collision with Pádraic Maher, which saw both players fall to the ground and require treatment.

The 2013 hurler of the year has been recommended a a one-match ban, thus is line to miss Sunday's Round 2 game against Kilkenny in Ennis, but Clare have requested a Central Hearings Committee meeting to contest the call. Should the red card be upheld, they have the option of the Central Appeals Committee.

Kelly's dismissal was widely criticised from commentators such as former Kilkenny star Tommy Walsh on Eir Sport, who carried the game live, and Anthony Daly and Derek McGrath on RTÉ.

Opposing manager Liam Sheedy claimed the incident affected the outcome of the match, which Tipperary won, and remarked Kelly's challenge on Maher was harsh. "It was absolutely accidental and it was unfortunate for Tony but it had a massive bearing on the game."


