Clare SFC: Fitzgerald goal proves the turning point in Éire Óg win

By Gerry Quinn
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A 3-17 to 0-17 victory over Clondegad at Cusack Park sealed Éire Óg’s spot in the Clare senior football championship quarter-finals. 

Clondegad, who were minus a number of regulars, led 0-10 to 0-8 at the break but an Aaron Fitzgerald goal 45 seconds after the restart proved the turning point. Gavin Cooney and Mark McInerney also found the net as the Ennis town side eased into the last eight.

Inter-county hurler Tony Kelly lined out at full-forward for Clondegad and contributed five points from play.

In the curtain-raiser, Lissycasey qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016, by defeating Corofin (1-16 to 0-12) thanks to a Conor Finucane goal from the penalty spot.

2017 IFC champions Kilmihil were 5-11 to 1-13 victors over Kilrush Shamrocks at Cooraclare on Saturday to make the quarters. Ciarán Downes, David Egan, Dan Crowley and Sean Crowley (2) all goaled for the winners.

Doonbeg also advance to the last eight after a draw with Cooraclare at Kilmihil last evening (1-14 to Cooraclare’s 0-17). Cooraclare, who now find themselves in a relegation battle, led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time but a wind-assisted Doonbeg, in the second half, were boosted by a Colm Dillon goal.

The game between champions St Joseph’s Miltown and O’Curry’s/Naomh Eoin was postponed and will be played in Cooraclare tonight at 7.30pm.

