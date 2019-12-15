News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clare seal dramatic win over Tipperary in Brian Lohan's first outing as manager

Clare seal dramatic win over Tipperary in Brian Lohan's first outing as manager
Willie Connors of Tipperary, supported by team-mate Paul Flynn, right, in action against Kevin Hehir, left, and Eoin Quirke of Clare at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 03:48 PM

TIPPERARY 1-19 - 2-17 CLARE

All-Ireland champions Tipperary went down to visitors Clare in this Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League opener at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh.

Clare defended the scoreboard end in the first half but the home side opened the scoring with a Jason Forde sideline cut. Forde was the dominant personality of the first half, hitting points from all angles, and the Silvermines man helped Tipp to a 0-6 to 0-3 lead after ten minutes.

Clare hit two goals to take the initiative: on 13 minutes Ian Galvin read the break perfectly to solo through and finish from close range, and four minutes after that a clever Podge Collins pass ended up with Seadna Morey, who also found the net: 2-4 to 0-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The intensity dropped, with Forde hitting two more points while Galvin and Niall Deasy adding two for Clare: 2-6 to 0-10 at the break.

Paul Flynn opened the scoring in the second half for Tipperary and Collins responded for Clare. Forde cut another sideline over the bar before Tom Fox cracked in a good Tipp goal: 1-12 to 2-7 on 40 minutes, but Deasy tied the game up five minutes later.

Tipp were two ahead, 1-15 to 2-10, turning into the final quarter, and Forde’s accuracy kept daylight between them. Deasy cut the lead to one with two minutes left, however and subs Cathal McInerney and Aidan McCarthy gave them the lead - and a dramatic win to open Brian Lohan's reign as manager.

You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match below:


For mobile users who can't view the above stream, you can watch it on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (2 sidelines, 7 frees)(0-14); P. Flynn (0-3), T. Fox (1-0); W. Connors, M. Breen (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: N. Deasy (5 frees)(0-7); I. Galvin (1-2); S. Morey (1-0); P. Collins (0-3); D. Ryan (0-2); A. McCarthy, C. McInerney, A. Fahey (free)(0-1).

Clare seal dramatic win over Tipperary in Brian Lohan's first outing as manager

TIPPERARY: P. Maher, J. O’Dwyer, J. Moloney, C. Morgan, A. Flynn, R. Maher, R. Byrne, M. Breen, P. Cadell, M. Kehoe, T. Fox, J. Cahill, W. Connors, J. Forde (c), P. Flynn.

Subs: C. Darcy for Fox (53); M. McCarthy for Cahill (61); P. Maher for O’Dwyer (63); B. Heffernan for Moloney (68)

Clare seal dramatic win over Tipperary in Brian Lohan's first outing as manager

CLARE: A. Fahy, J. McCarthy, J. Browne (c), E. Quirke, C. Malone, K. Hehir, D. Fitzgerald, D. Ryan, D. Reidy, I. Galvin, N. Deasy, S. Morey, M. O’Neill, C. Guilfoyle, P. Collins.

Subs: A. McCarthy for D. Ryan (inj, 22); R. Taylor for Galvin (45); A . Shanagher for Morey (50); C. McInerney for O’Neill (55); D. McMahon for Guilfoyle (59)

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork)

READ MORE

Sheedy: O'Shea's new role to tackle 'patchy' Tipperary performances

More on this topic

Walsh Cup wrap: Dublin overcome 14-man Westmeath; Quickfire goals see Laois past CarlowWalsh Cup wrap: Dublin overcome 14-man Westmeath; Quickfire goals see Laois past Carlow

Longford reach another O'Byrne Cup semi-finalLongford reach another O'Byrne Cup semi-final

Sheedy: O'Shea's new role to tackle 'patchy' Tipperary performancesSheedy: O'Shea's new role to tackle 'patchy' Tipperary performances

‘We’ll miss Jim’ but Dublin footballers excited by Farrell’s appointment‘We’ll miss Jim’ but Dublin footballers excited by Farrell’s appointment

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Trio of away wins and a draw in O'Byrne CupTrio of away wins and a draw in O'Byrne Cup

Late Robin Copeland try caps Connacht comeback win over GloucesterLate Robin Copeland try caps Connacht comeback win over Gloucester

Salah scores twice as Liverpool march on with win over WatfordSalah scores twice as Liverpool march on with win over Watford

Mourinho not able to give “fundamental” Kane another breakMourinho not able to give “fundamental” Kane another break


Lifestyle

How much of what we think we know about Christmas pudding is actually true? Robert Hume explodes the myths about our festive treatDebunking all the myths about plum pudding

Her character in Dallas may have shot JR Ewing, but Mary Crosby will always be known as the daughter of the man who sang ‘White Christmas’, writes Ed Power.'I stayed in Castleisland with the Buckley family': Mary Crosby on life as Bing's daughter

The shop sells books, music accessories and crafts and also has a café.We Sell Books: Why the personal touch makes all the difference

Abstracts with a structural focus.Meet artist Shane O'Driscoll: 'For such a small island, we have a massive reach creatively across the world'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »