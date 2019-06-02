Clare prevail against Tipperary in tame Munster Minor Hurling Championship game

Clare 2-13 - 1-09 Tipperary

A traditional rivalry exists between both these counties but it was not on display in what turned out to be a rather tame affair with neither outfit setting the world alight.

Clare’s better use of the ball, along with Tipperary’s delay in distributing possession, would prove significant in separating the

sides. That, plus the two green flags raised by the winners.

Diarmuid Cahill netted the decisive goal 22 minutes into the contest. The Corofin attacker managed to dispossess Conor O’Dwyer and combined with Oisin O’Donnell who returned the ball in his direction with Cahill leaving Shane Gleeson with no chance.

Prior to that, the sides who were level on three different occasions. Tipperary captain, Jack Campion was leading their charge and put one point on the board from centre back with Jack Leamy and Paudie Kinane also on target.

Everything touched by Tony Butler at wing back seemed to be reaping rewards for Clare. The Doora/Barefield clubman was afforded luxurious space which he took advantage of and his distribution helped set up Diarmuid Cahill for the final score of the half which left Clare four points clear.

Five minutes from the restart, Fergal Lynch’s Clare killed off the game when a penalty won by Shane Meehan was dispatched by Keith Smyth.

Kyle Shelley raised a green flag for Tipperary with eight minutes of normal time remaining but it was not enough to stem a rising Banner tided which was lifted by excellent long-range efforts from Conner Hegarty.

Coached by Shane McGrath, the Premier County now rely on their conquerors losing all games to progress past the round robin series. For them, Jack Campion and Sam Loughran were best.

Although their striking needs plenty of work, the fact remains that Clare are unbeaten in two games and are on course to make the Munster final. Their success was largely due to the exploits of Butler, Hegarty, Colm O’Meara and Jarlath Collins.

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth (1-02 1’Pen 2f), D Cahill (1-01), C Hegarty (0-04), T Butler (0-02), S Meehan (0-02 1f), C Galvin (0-01 1f), S Ronan (0-01).

Scorers for Tipperary: K Shelley (1-00), J Leamy (0-03 1’65), J Campion (0-02), P Kinane (0-01), P Creedon (0-01), M Power (0-01), C Fogarty (0-01)

CLARE: A Shanahan; C McGroary, A Hogan, S Devanney; J Collins, C O’Meara, T Butler; O Clune, C Hegarty; C Murphy, C Galvin, O O’Donnell; S Meehan, D Cahill, K Smyth.

Subs: D Downes for Murphy (43), S Ronan for O’Donnell (50), S Punch for Smyth (54)

TIPPERARY: S Gleeson; S Loughran, C O’Dwyer, J Duncan; E Murnane, J Campion, M Corcoran; L Shanahan, C Ryan; C Fogarty, C Deely, P Creedon; P Kinane, T Cahill, J Leamy.

Subs: M Power for M Corcoran (22), C Llyod for Shanahan (HT), L Seacy for Ryan (33), K Shelley for Kinane (39), C McKelvey for Deely (49),

Referee: S Stokes (Cork)