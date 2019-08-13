Clare managerial duo may stand again

Clare hurling joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor are considering seeking a fourth year at the helm, according to Banner County board chairman Joe Cooney, while football boss Colm Collins is to remain in charge for a seventh year.

Having been given a two-year term when appointed in October of 2016, Moloney and O’Connor’s additional one-year term came to an end following Clare’s exit from this summer’s Munster SHC, and so the pair will have to reapply for the job should they wish to continue on the sideline in 2020.

Clare’s championship ambitions were derailed by 13 and 18-point hammerings to Tipperary and Limerick respectively, with the Banner’s dreadful score difference costing them a place in the All-Ireland series.

County board chairman Joe Cooney expects “progress” on the hurling post later this week, revealing that Moloney and O’Connor are “still considering putting their names forward again”.

Following their final round game in the Munster championship, a 2-23 to 2-18 win over Cork, Moloney offered no insight as to whether they would remain on, instead pointing out that the joint-management, during their three-year reign, had improved Clare’s dismal Munster record by reaching back-to-back provincial finals in 2017 and 2018.

Cooney said clubs are welcome to submit nominations for the post.

[Donal and Gerry] are sizing things up themselves and are still considering going forward again. They got a two-year term first and then a one-year term after that.

“We’d have to sit down with them again, look at making progress going forward and see were they continuing in the job.”

Turning to football, and Cooney is delighted that Colm Collins is agreeable to remain at the helm for a seventh season. Over the weekend, Collins told the

Clare Champion:

“It is looking like we are staying on.”

The Clare footballers narrowly missed out on a place in the Super 8s, losing to Meath in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

“There has been unbelievable progress under his watch. There are a few things to iron out and we will be making the announcement, by the middle of this week, hopefully, when those few things are ironed out,” the chairman continued.

Elsewhere, Offaly County Board secretary Pat Horan said work would begin this week on appointing a new Offaly hurling manager.

Faithful County centre-back Cillian Kiely recently called for an outside manager, with Horan responding that “we are not ruling anything out”.