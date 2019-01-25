Clare make two changes for league opener against Tipperary

Clare have named their starting 15 to face Tipperary in the first game of the Allianz Hurling League at Semple Stadium in Thurles tomorrow night at 7pm.

Senior Hurling Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have made two changes from the side that lined out against Tipperary in the Munster Hurling League two weeks ago.

Jack Browne (Ballyea) replaces Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) at corner back while John Conlon (Clonlara) comes in for Cathal McInerney (Cratloe) in the full-forward line.

Ballyea's Tony Kelly captains the side.

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

20. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)

7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea) - Captain

10. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

11. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

13. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket On Fergus)

25. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Michael O'Neill (Kilmaley)

SUBSTITUTES:

16. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)

17. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

18. Michael O'Malley (Kilmaley)

19. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

21. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

22. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

23. David Conroy (St Joseph's Doora Barefield)

24. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

14. Gary Cooney (O'Callaghan's Mills)

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)