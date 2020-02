Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford name teams for Munster U20 quarter-finals

Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford have named their teams for Wednesday's Munster U20 Football Championship quarter-finals.

Riain Quigley in action during Tipperary’s Allianz League Division 3 loss to Derry.

Limerick and Tipperary meet at LIT Gaelic Grounds (7pm throw-in) for the right to host Kerry in next week's semi-final.

Limerick manager Jerry O’Sullivan names six players who helped his side to a 1-13 to 1-12 victory over the Premier County last year, including Rathkeale defenders Barry Coleman and captain Adam Shanagher, as well as scoring threats James Cummins, James Molyneaux, John Hayes, and Brian Foley.

Tipperary manager Tom McGlinchey can call on nine players from that game, including senior panellist Riain Quigley, Seán O'Connor, and Kevin Grogan, who combined for all but one point of Tipp's 1-12 in that game.

Waterford and Clare meet in Miltown Malbay (7pm) and can both call on three starters each from last year's 1-10 to 1-9 Déise win.

Gavin Whelan has Reece Stringer, Liam Fennell, and Sam Fitzgerald back, while Clare's Michael Neylon calls on Ennistymon's Cillian and Eoin Rouine, and Diarmuid O’Donnell, as well as senior panellist Emmet McMahon.

LIMERICK U20s (v Tipperary): Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Paul’s); Cormac Woulfe (St Senan's), Craig Carew (Claughan), Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastlewest); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale, captain), Liam Kennedy (St Kieran’s); Rory O'Brien (Fr Casey's), James Cummins (Galbally); James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher Broadford), Brian Foley (Newcastlewest), John Hayes (St Kieran's), James Garvey (Mungret St Paul's), Eoghan O'Mahony (Galbally), Colm Ryan (Feenagh/Kilmeedy).

Subs: Jeffery Alfred (Adare), Cathal McCarthy (Monaleen), Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore), Tim Lyons (Croom), Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders), Brian Nix (Newcastlewest), Shane Barry (Mungret St Paul's), James Pomeroy (Kildimo Pallaskenry), DJ Stack (Fr Casey's).

TIPPERARY U20s (v Limerick): Kuba Beben (JK Brackens); Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Darragh O'Leary (Ardfinnan, captain), Brian McKeown (Moyle Rovers); Mark O'Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone), Éanna McBride (JK Brackens); Kevin Grogan (Cahir), AJ Willis (Portroe); Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Seán O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials), Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris).

CLARE U20s (v Waterford): Tom O’Brien (Doora Barefield); Manus Doherty (Eire Óg), Micheál Murray (Miltown), Ciarán McMahon (Ennistymon); Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon), Seán Conway (Doonbeg, captain); Oisín Looney (Miltown), Eoin Rouine (Ennistymon); John Murphy (Ennistymon), Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), Thomas Clancy (O’Curry’s); Diarmuid O’Donnell (Kildysart), Shane Meehan (Banner), Mark McInerney (Eire Óg).

WATERFORD U20s (v Clare): Davy Daniels (Gaultier); Colin Foley (Ballinacourty, joint-captain), Sean Boyce (The Nire), Keelan Taylor (St Saviour's); Liam Fennell (Stradbally, joint-captain), Reece Stringer (Colligan), Seamus Cronin (Ardmore); Tom Walsh (Rathgormack), John Devine (Modeligo); Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), Aaron Ryan (The Nire), Jack Keane (Ardmore); James Walsh (Kilgobinet), Oliver McAllister (Butlerstown), Niall McSweeney (Gaultier).

Subs: Seanie McGrath (Dungarvan), Liam Motherway (Shamrocks), Naoise Mac Cathmhaoil (Ferrybank), Kieran Crawford (Shamrocks), Ronan Elliffe (Rathgormack), James Power (Rathgormack), Josh Veale (Brickey Rangers), Eoin Power (Kilrossanty), Jack Fitzgerald (Gaultier), Sean Hahessy (Rathgormack), Kieran Guiry (Rathgormack), Ciarán Keating (Ardmore).

