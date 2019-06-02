NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Clare 'like a bad junior team', Waterford 'embarrassing, unacceptable'

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 07:55 PM

RTÉ pundits Ken McGrath and Jackie Tyrrell were scathing about the performances of Clare and Waterford in today’s Munster double-header.

“It was just embarrassing, unacceptable really,” said McGrath of his county’s 20-point mauling by Limerick.

“What can you say after that, there were so many things wrong. I feel sorry for Padraic Fanning, in his first year.

"Five or six weeks ago everything was going well but they were an absolute shambles today.

It was men versus boys. At times we were like lads who had never played the game.

"The lack of effort and the lack of drive in the second half to even try to make it respectable, that’s the worrying thing.

“I said before the game that there were lads playing whose careers were on the line. They didn’t answer that today.”

Former Kilkenny star Tyrrell was just as critical of Clare, who went down by 13 points at home to Tipperary.

“Clare were totally out of their depth. It was like a good senior team against a bad junior team, to be honest. It was that bad for Clare.

“After the goal in the second half it was game over. Clare never raised a gallop.

"They never put any fight up. No leaders stepped up. It’s just a really bad day for Clare.

“Tipperary were unreal today, but Clare were leaderless and clueless,“ McGrath added.

“It was as poor a performance in the second half as Waterford’s down in Limerick.”

Tipperary are now all but through to a Munster final after a third consecutive handsome victory.

With three wins out of three, they are four points clear of Limerick, Cork and Clare and six ahead of Waterford who are effectively out of contention for qualification for a second successive season.

Tipperary have a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final, at the very least, to look forward - their score difference (+38) is that good it should secure them a provincial decider spot.

In the event two teams finish on the same points, they will be separated by their head-to-head record.

However, if there is a tie between three or more teams score difference comes into play and Tipperary’s is 25 better than Limerick, 38 ahead of Cork and 50 in front of Clare.

READ MORE

Rampant Tipp on course for Munster Hurling final after win over Clare

More on this topic

‘He had a Tipp hat in one hand and a can of cider in the other and was giving the V sign...’

Diarmuid Ryan: Brother’s illness taught me not to take anything for granted

Clare attacking boost as Galvin back in action

Cleary hoping for a more composed Clare against Kerry

TOPIC: Clare GAA

More in this Section

Salah inspired by pain of Kiev

Limerick need to hit Walsh Park like Rockers, and leave like Mods, resplendent with renewed confidence

Joshua pledges to ‘beat up’ Ruiz in rematch after shock defeat

It means so much to us: Klopp’s relief as Liverpool lift Champions League trophy


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Opening Lines: I’m a 41-year-old male with poor body image

Surviving through the summer, from hay fever to ear problems

Learn how to picnic like a pro this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »