Clare 'like a bad junior team', Waterford 'embarrassing, unacceptable'

RTÉ pundits Ken McGrath and Jackie Tyrrell were scathing about the performances of Clare and Waterford in today’s Munster double-header.

“It was just embarrassing, unacceptable really,” said McGrath of his county’s 20-point mauling by Limerick.

“What can you say after that, there were so many things wrong. I feel sorry for Padraic Fanning, in his first year.

"Five or six weeks ago everything was going well but they were an absolute shambles today.

It was men versus boys. At times we were like lads who had never played the game.

"The lack of effort and the lack of drive in the second half to even try to make it respectable, that’s the worrying thing.

“I said before the game that there were lads playing whose careers were on the line. They didn’t answer that today.”

Former Kilkenny star Tyrrell was just as critical of Clare, who went down by 13 points at home to Tipperary.

“Clare were totally out of their depth. It was like a good senior team against a bad junior team, to be honest. It was that bad for Clare.

Seamus Callanan breaks the Tipperary goalscoring record as he reacts to a Forde free coming off the post to give the visitors an eight-point lead - Watch highlights on @rte2 at 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/MNbzFRiLhi — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 2, 2019

“After the goal in the second half it was game over. Clare never raised a gallop.

"They never put any fight up. No leaders stepped up. It’s just a really bad day for Clare.

“Tipperary were unreal today, but Clare were leaderless and clueless,“ McGrath added.

“It was as poor a performance in the second half as Waterford’s down in Limerick.”

'It’s a bit raw at the moment' @WaterfordGAA boss says it's hard to figure out how their Munster chances came to an end so soon #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/esOZa4NcGD — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 2, 2019

Tipperary are now all but through to a Munster final after a third consecutive handsome victory.

With three wins out of three, they are four points clear of Limerick, Cork and Clare and six ahead of Waterford who are effectively out of contention for qualification for a second successive season.

Tipperary have a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final, at the very least, to look forward - their score difference (+38) is that good it should secure them a provincial decider spot.

In the event two teams finish on the same points, they will be separated by their head-to-head record.

However, if there is a tie between three or more teams score difference comes into play and Tipperary’s is 25 better than Limerick, 38 ahead of Cork and 50 in front of Clare.