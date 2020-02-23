Clare in relegation trouble after evergreen Munnelly leads Laois to narrow win

Laois 1-12 Clare 1-11

Laois survived a late onslaught to claim a precious victory on the road that eased their relegation worries and plunged Clare into deep trouble as they fell to a third defeat in four games.

It was the steady hand of 37-year-old Ross Munnelly with two late points and another from a 45 by goalkeeper Niall Corbett that guided Laois home after a 65th-minute goal from a David Tubridy penalty had breathed new life into Clare’s challenge in this contest played out before a paltry 893 spectators.

A dominant first-half display laid the foundations for Laois as they opened up a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead on the back of swift inter-play in the forwards and direct ball into target man Evan O’Carroll.

It was O’Carroll who set them on their way with a brace of early points, while he also played a key part in the defining score of the game on 20 minutes, after his initial goal effort rebounded into the path of Cormac Murphy who rolled the ball to the empty net.

Clare contributed to their own downfall by hitting six first-half wides, a tally they bettered by one on the turnover despite a rousing comeback that was led by Tubridy and captain Eoin Cleary.

Both men had chances to earn a share of the spoils for Clare deep in injury time only for their frees to drift agonisingly wide as Laois escaped with their narrow win.

Scorers for Laois: C Murphy (1-2), R Munnelly (0-4, 2f), E O’Carroll (0-3, 2f), E Lowry (0-2), N Corbett (0-1f).

Scorers for Clare: D Tubridy (1-4, 3f, 1-0 pen, 1 ’45), E Cleary (0-4, 1f, 1 ’45), G O’Brien (0-1), P Lillis (0-1), C O’Connor (0-1).

LAOIS: N Corbett; C Healy, M Timmons, G Hanrahan; T Collins, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis, D O’Connor, E Lowry, S Byrne; R Munnelly, C Murphy, E O’Carroll.

Subs: B Byrne for Pigott (10-20), B Byrne for Healy (26), M Keogh for O’Connor (49), M Barry for Murphy (64).

CLARE: S Ryan; K Harnett, C Brennan, G Kelly; P Lillis, S Collins; D Masterson, C O’Connor; C O’Dea, K Sexton, D Coughlan; E Cleary, D Tubridy, G O’Brien.

Subs: E Tubridy for Ryan (23), C Murray for O’Brien (Half-Time), E McMahon for Masterson (Half-Time), B Carroll for Byrne (51), J McGann for Sexton (56), E Collins for Harnett (63).

REFEREE: L Devanney (Sligo)