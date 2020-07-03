Clare GAA will go bust if costs are not cut, warns treasurer

Clare GAA treasurer Michael Gallagher has warned that the county board could go bust if it does not rein in its expenditure.

That was his stark warning at last Monday’s board meeting held in Cusack Park where delegates were told a €250,000 bank loan must be repaid to AIB by the end of the year.

With Clare accruing no income at present, Gallagher admitted he has no idea where the money will come from for that and expressed concern about what had been spent on preparing inter-county teams, which he stressed had become “a runaway train” with “three to four physios” treating teams and “backroom teams of 18 people”.

According to the Clare Echo, Gallagher stated that if the costs weren’t cut “Clare County Board will go bust”.

‘Alternative’ arrangements in place for this evening’s Clare Co Board meeting. Clare GAA officials seated in the lorry as delegates sit in the stands of Cusack Park #GAA pic.twitter.com/AY63oHMnQy — Páraic McMahon (@thepmanofficial) June 29, 2020

Delegates were also informed that county sponsor Pat O’Donnell has already provided Clare GAA with four-fifths of his annual sponsorship, which the top table acknowledged was crucial when it appeared there would be no games played this year.

Gallagher’s remarks about inter-county teams were challenged by Kilmaley delegate and senior hurling team kitman Niall Romer who highlighted senior hurling manager Brian Lohan wasn’t taking expenses and the backroom team was “very small”. He also highlighted players hadn’t yet received gear, which chairman Joe Cooney said would be addressed.