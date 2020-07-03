News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clare GAA will go bust if costs are not cut, warns treasurer

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, July 03, 2020 - 03:47 PM

Clare GAA treasurer Michael Gallagher has warned that the county board could go bust if it does not rein in its expenditure.

That was his stark warning at last Monday’s board meeting held in Cusack Park where delegates were told a €250,000 bank loan must be repaid to AIB by the end of the year.

With Clare accruing no income at present, Gallagher admitted he has no idea where the money will come from for that and expressed concern about what had been spent on preparing inter-county teams, which he stressed had become “a runaway train” with “three to four physios” treating teams and “backroom teams of 18 people”. 

According to the Clare Echo, Gallagher stated that if the costs weren’t cut “Clare County Board will go bust”.

Delegates were also informed that county sponsor Pat O’Donnell has already provided Clare GAA with four-fifths of his annual sponsorship, which the top table acknowledged was crucial when it appeared there would be no games played this year.

Gallagher’s remarks about inter-county teams were challenged by Kilmaley delegate and senior hurling team kitman Niall Romer who highlighted senior hurling manager Brian Lohan wasn’t taking expenses and the backroom team was “very small”. He also highlighted players hadn’t yet received gear, which chairman Joe Cooney said would be addressed.

More on this topic

Counties could face expulsion from All-Ireland as GAA harden collective training stanceCounties could face expulsion from All-Ireland as GAA harden collective training stance

Avondhu, Seandún, and CIT opt not to take part in Cork GAA championshipsAvondhu, Seandún, and CIT opt not to take part in Cork GAA championships

Here's when each county plans to play their GAA club finalsHere's when each county plans to play their GAA club finals

Hurling Hands: Anthony Nash - 'Am I picky with hurleys? I’m a nightmare, in any hurley-maker's top two or three difficult customers'Hurling Hands: Anthony Nash - 'Am I picky with hurleys? I’m a nightmare, in any hurley-maker's top two or three difficult customers'


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Queensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in AustraliaQueensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in Australia

Connacht sign Alex Wootton from Munster on season-long loanConnacht sign Alex Wootton from Munster on season-long loan

Jose Mourinho on Spurs defeat: 'I now know more about the profile of my players'Jose Mourinho on Spurs defeat: 'I now know more about the profile of my players'

The sky is the limit for Mason Greenwood – Ole Gunnar SolskjaerThe sky is the limit for Mason Greenwood – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »