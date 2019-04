Clare's hurlers will be without three key players for the Championship.

Co-manager Gerry O'Connor has confirmed that Jamie Shanahan, Ian Galvin and Conor McGrath will play no part this summer.

Shanahan recently underwent a procedure on his back, McGrath has a shoulder injury and an arm injury has sidelined Galvin.

2013 All-Ireland Final hero Shane O'Donnell has rejoined the panel while John Conlon looks set to return from injury in time for the Munster Championship.