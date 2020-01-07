Clare chairman Cooney backs Limerick’s TMO call

Clare chairman Joe Cooney says there is merit in Limerick’s motion to introduce video technology in Gaelic games.

Although the likes of Waterford and Wexford are cool on the idea, Cooney indicated support for Limerick’s proposal, which is set to be voted on at Annual Congress in Croke Park next month.

Limerick are calling on the referee to be allowed to consult with the Hawk-Eye official on his own volition or following a request from either manager or captain to ascertain if an error was made in relation to the validity of a score or the awarding of a free/sideline ball/ wide/ 45 or 65 or a square infringement.

Cooney said: “We have games decided one way or the other on marginal calls that could have gone the other way, and people are always concerned when things like that happen. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if a serious call people are concerned about being checked out.”

Although Clare footballers are set to be without the likes of Gary Brennan and Jamie Malone for 2020, Cooney is confident the Banner County can retain their Division 2 status and thus avoid playing in the new second tier championship should they fail to reach the Munster final.

Clare begin their league campaign against Westmeath in Mullingar on January 26 and Cooney said: “Hopefully, we will survive in Division 2 and my belief is we will and be in the upper half of the table. We have achieved a lot in the last number of years under Colm Collins and we want to build on that.

“We’re well aware we’re short a couple of players for 2020 unfortunately but we still have a very strong panel of players and they can achieve if not hold their own.”