Cill na Martra finally erase pain with final celebration

By Therese O’Callaghan

Cill na Martra 2-17 - 1-10 Aghabullogue

Cill na Martra put the lessons of previous failures to good use in Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday, turning in one of their most impressive performances to claim their first Cork IFC title. Second-best in four county semi-finals since 2012 and coming up short against Carrigaline in the ’09 decider, they saved the best wine till last in this all mid-Cork showdown.

Victory in the divisional U21 championship last year proved to be a stepping stone. That side also got a good run in the county and former Cork star defender Nollaig Ó Laoire said those players are more mature now.

“The difference now to other years is we have a fairly young team but this year they have shown a lot more maturity. Compared to the last few years when we fell away at the semi-final stage, it was more off the field than on it. That is experience.

“Simple things. We had one guy who had a bereavement in the family and he played the following night in the championship. That shows his commitment to the cause. Small things like that mean a lot. More maturity than anything else. A few tight games we needed to hold the head, and we did.

Cill na Martra defender Nollaig Ó Laoire with his daughter Mary after defeating Aghabullogue in the Cork IFC final atPáirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

“We are a small rural club and on top of that we have never won a county, so today is massive. For me, this is up there at the very top.”

Ten points was the winning margin, but the final whistle brought an end to a disappointing afternoon for Aghabullogue. Cill na Martra just had too much in the tank for them, with the gap 13 points at one stage (1-16 to 1-3).

Cill na Martra dominated most of the way. A nervous start with the wind, five points to three to the good after 20 minutes. Aghabullogue, who were also seeking their first title, then were presented with a goal opportunity which was well-taken by captain Evan O’Sullivan.

But, instead of igniting Aghabullogue, it was Cill na Martra who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. They kicked the next 1-11 without reply while Aghabullogue went the last seven minutes of the opening half and the first 16 minutes of the second-half without a score. The Sean Ó Suilleabháin Cup was already on its way to Cill na Martra.

Dead ball specialist Micheál Ó Deasúna, who got his semi-final red card overturned, was in top form, landing eight points. The interval score read 0-10 to 1-3 and only for goalkeeper David Moynihan the gap could have been more.

Shane Ó Duinnín finished his goals with great aplomb – the first in the 42nd minute, the second 10 minutes later, and both times the approach work done by Daniel Ó Duinnín.

Daire MacLochlainn was given the task of marking John Corkery but all backs did their job, only conceding five scores from play.

David Thompson scored six Aghabullogue points – five of these in the fourth quarter. However, to be fair to Corkery, they wouldn’t be in the final only for him.

So, a glorious breakthrough for Cill na Martra, and fittingly captain Graham Ó Mocháin had the final say, kicking a stoppage time point.

Scorers for Cill na Martra:

M Ó Deasúna (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 45m), S Ó Duinnín (2-1), D Ó Conaill (0-3), C Ó Duinnín (0-2 frees), G Ó Mocháin, T Ó Corcora and D Ó Duinnín (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghabullogue:

D Thompson (0-6, 0-5 frees), E O’Sullivan (1-0), N Barry Murphy, J Corkery, I Barry Murphy and M Bradley (0-1 each).

CILL NA MARTRA:

A Ó Conaill; D MacLochlainn, A Ó Cuana, E Ó Loingsigh; G Ó Mocháin (Capt), N Ó Laoire, C Ó Laoire; T Ó Corcora, G Ó Goillidhe; M Ó Conchúir, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó Conaill; C Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

Subs:

S Ó Fóirréidh for M Ó Conchúir (44), D Ó hUrdail for C Ó Duinnín (50), F Ó h-Éalaithe for G Ó Goillidhe (53), S Ó Céilleachair for T Ó Corcora (57), G Ó Faoláin for D Ó Conaill (57), M Ó Duinnín for S Ó Duinnín (57).

AGHABULLOGUE:

D Moynihan; D Merrick, M Dennehy, P Twomey; B Casey, S O’Sullivan, P Ring; P Finnegan, A Barry Murphy; M Twomey, J Corkery, N Barry Murphy; I Barry Murphy, E O’Sullivan (Capt), D Thompson.

Subs:

R Dennehy for A Barry Murphy (half-time), M Bradley for M Twomey (34), C Smith for N Barry Murphy (41), A Hogan for B Casey (52), J Byrne for I Barry Murphy (59).

Referee:

Eamonn Sheehy

(Newcestown).