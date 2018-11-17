Home»sport

Ciarán Kilkenny the face of a billboard campaign in India

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 05:07 PM
By Stephen Barry

What news to wake up to!

Ciarán Kilkenny no doubt had to check he wasn't still sleeping when he saw his phone this morning.

He'd received a picture from India of his image being used to promote a sports injury surgery.

The photo, taken from the 2016 All-Ireland football final drawn game against Mayo, appears on the billboard for Dr Vivek S Patil, an arthroscopy and joint replacement surgeon at Suchirayu Hospital in the city of Hubballi.

It reads: "Take a step towards a normal life with less pain & more mobility", adding "joint pain, sports injury? We're here for you".

Kilkenny suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in 2014 but he's not named or his injury mentioned on the advert.

"Woke up this morning to this!" wrote Kilkenny on Twitter. "Great to see @officialgaa Gaelic games being promoted in India. I hear Dr Vivek big Dubs fan".

What the passers-by in Hubballi, not a Gaelic football stronghold, make of the image of Kilkenny kicking the O'Neill's ball is not yet known.


