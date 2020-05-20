News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ciarán Carey: There are no bank holidays for addictions

Ciarán Carey: There are no bank holidays for addictions
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Limerick legend Ciarán Carey says addiction is “stronger than it ever was” for several people during the coronavirus lockdown.

A trained psychotherapy counsellor primarily based in Cuan Mhuire’s Residential Treatment Centre in Bruree, the Patrickswell senior hurling manager is busy working with people hoping to recover.

However, he knows there are there are many suffering as well as their families who feel they don’t have anywhere to turn to during the crisis.

“In the middle of the lockdown now and as long as it’s going on, there are no bank holidays for addictions. It’s firmly alive and stronger than it ever was.

"That would obviously make it hard for anyone in addiction, number one, and their family members, number two, because the knock-on effect is likely to be felt by them be it a wife, mother or father, son or daughter.

“They’re usually getting the brunt of addiction and that’s where most of the hurt and pain is.

Their hands are tied and they have no place to go at present so that would give an idea of what some families are enduring at the moment.

A recovering alcoholic, Carey has a degree in counselling and addiction studies. He knows himself how much of a task it has been to provide structure and order to daily life during the lockdown.

He’s not necessarily missing hurling right now but admits he initially found it difficult to adjust to losing routine.

“Without a doubt. It was a huge challenge from the start to mould myself in starting a whole new structure to my day and setting new goals and being disciplined. If you’re not armed with that knowledge you’re going to struggle on top of that.

“It’s inevitable that the coronavirus is going to come to an end but until that day comes you need patience, taking it one day at a time. I imagine a lot of good is going to come out of it, a lot of families are going to strengthen their bond and relationships, and there are people closer to one another generally.

On top of that, if your faith is good it’s another huge bonus that you can cling onto. If it’s a relationship with the Lord Jesus or the Blessed Mother, that can be hugely comforting to people as well.

Technology has meant the closure of pubs and betting offices and the practice of social distancing has done little to tackle the problem of addiction, says three-time All-Star winner Carey.

“Closing the bars was one thing but I struggled myself with the idea that they weren’t closing off-licences but then you have alcohol in every shop anyway so it probably wouldn’t have been a prudent move for the government or the leaders to do that. I initially thought it was a mistake but the access to alcohol is always going to be there.

The access to phones means betting is available 24 hours a day. Drugs is no different. Anybody who wants drugs knows exactly who has them and where they have to go to get them.

There has also been personal loss for Carey during the lockdown with the death of his wife Miriam’s mother Mary Bennis, wife of fellow Limerick star Phil, last Thursday week. The social distancing protocols made it an even more traumatic experience for the Bennis and Guerin families.

“There are an awful lot of people who have gone through serious tragedy through the coronavirus crisis. My own mother-in-law passed away. It was like something out of The Twilight Zone. It was a nightmare. She was sick and her husband was in Croom in another hospital.

He couldn’t get to see her, her sons and daughters couldn’t get to see her.

“It was bad enough the bereavement of a loved one, which was their mum, and then you had the whole trauma of family members not being able to get in and see her. You had the loss of a church, the loss of a wake so there was an awful lot of a knock-on effect there and that’s happening to so many families around the country. You have to be praying for these people.”

What did provide comfort was the way in which the parish turned out to pay their respects to the funeral cortege and the multitude of messages of sympathy conveyed to the family.

“I have to say Patrickswell, the community, were absolutely outstanding and paid a massive tribute to Mary,” Carey remarks.

“They showed the amount of respect they have for a woman of her calibre. It was good to see. I witnessed something similar in Kilmallock when Mike Houlihan lost his brother (Gerard) during this crisis. Every family has a story out of this and there are too many that are sad.”

As mentioned, Carey can’t say he’s yearning for the return of hurling. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not high on the list of priorities but he knows how powerful a message it will send out when the GAA premises reopen.

“Everybody would like to see that happen obviously but that can only be dictated by how we’re coping with the virus, the strength of it in the country and to be fair we have to be guided by that. It’s sport, it’s an amateur sport and there is a lot more at risk and at stake than amateur sport.

“But I know what the fields reopening would mean to people.

"When they’re open again and they’re back playing it would appear we’re getting back to the norm.

That will happen inevitably but personally I’m enjoying the break at the moment. It will be helter skelter when it comes back but all in good time.

More on this topic

GAA announce re-fixtures for Storm Dennis-affected league tiesGAA announce re-fixtures for Storm Dennis-affected league ties

John Kiely: Ending maor foirne role 'a daft notion'John Kiely: Ending maor foirne role 'a daft notion'

John Kiely confirms injury to keep Richie English out for seasonJohn Kiely confirms injury to keep Richie English out for season

John Kiely happy as Limerick up intensity while Galway allay Joe Canning injury fearJohn Kiely happy as Limerick up intensity while Galway allay Joe Canning injury fear


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Limerick GAA

More in this Section

Michael Collins brought back to colour after image restoration projectMichael Collins brought back to colour after image restoration project

Bundesliga won’t get complacent over return to action – Borussia Dortmund MDBundesliga won’t get complacent over return to action – Borussia Dortmund MD

PFA survey in UK reveals 22% of members are depressed or considered self-harmPFA survey in UK reveals 22% of members are depressed or considered self-harm

'It was a godsend to be back on the grass' — Swiss GAA club among first to return to training'It was a godsend to be back on the grass' — Swiss GAA club among first to return to training


Lifestyle

“I am torn between wanting to ride him and wanting my sons to be like him.” - 40+ professional mother of three.Normal People recap: Italian dreams and Irish snobbery

Ghosts of Tsushima is the first offering in five years from Sucker Punch Productions, who made the anti-hero inFamous series and the excellent Sly Cooper platform games.GameTech: Ghosts of Tsushima offers a promising samurai adventure

Last year Lucinda Williams took her much loved alt-country classic Car Wheels On A Gravel Road on tour for a 20th anniversary run.Lucinda Williams on a new album, losing John Prine, and hanging out with Shane MacGowan

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »