Ciarán Archer and Keith Ricken win U20 Footballer and Manager of the Year awards

Dublin star Ciarán Archer has been named the EirGrid U20 Footballer of the Year.

Cork goalkeeper Josh O'Keeffe makes a save from Ciaran Archer of Dublin during the All-Ireland U20 Final match between at O’Moore Park. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The 18-year-old Rush attacker scored 10-35 in five games as Dublin lost the All-Ireland final to Cork.

9-9 of that tally was scored in open play.

He rampaged through their Leinster campaign, scoring 3-8 against Longford, 1-8 against Wexford, and 3-8 again in the Leinster final against Laois.

He scored a further 2-6 in the semi-final against Galway and, even in defeat to Cork, he compiled a total of 1-5.

Cork's success was also recognised as Keith Ricken won the Manager of the Year award.

The St Vincent's clubman took over the team in late January and led the Rebels to their first underage All-Ireland in ten years.

They defeated Kerry 3-16 to 0-12 in the Munster final before recovering from a 1-6 to no-score deficit to beat Dublin 3-16 to 1-14 in the All-Ireland final.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Kerry's leaders stand up but fresh approach needed for Gavin's 'Avengers'